Black Adam cast list: Every actor in the film

With Black Adam, Dwayne Johnson has finally made his DCEU debut. The former WWE star has been associated with the cast of Black Adam by ardent fanatics since the early 2000s. As such, fans couldn't contain their excitement when the actor finally brought the DC character to the big screen.

Black Adam was released in theaters in October 2022 and introduced the origin story of the titular DC character, Black Adam. In addition to Dwayne Johnson as Black Adam, the movie introduces new DC characters in DCEU. On that note, let's take a look at the primary cast in Black Adam and who plays who.

Noah Centineo, Sarah Shahi, and many other actors who were seen in Black Adam

Dwayne Johnson as Teth-Adam / Black Adam

Best known for his roles in Jumanji, Fast Five, Pain and Gain, and other movies, Dwayne Johnson plays the role of the loose canon Teth Adam, aka Black Adam.

Imprisoned by the wizard Shazam who gave Black Adam his powers, the film shows Adam being freed from his prison by Adrianna Tomaz as Intergang tries to get the crown of Sabbac.

Sarah Shahi as Adrianna Tomaz

Sarah Shahi's role as Adrianna Tomaz is probably one of the best of her career. From playing on TV shows like Dawson's Creek and Supernatural, Sarah Shahi has surely come a long way.

Her character Adrainna Tomaz is a former professor and resistance fighter in Kahndaq. Unlike her comic book counterpart, the movie doesn't portray her as Teth-Adam's love interest or Isis, at least not in the recently released Black Adam. However, we might see further developments in her character in the upcoming DCEU movies.

Bodhi Sabongui as Amon Tomaz

The newest talent among the Black Adam cast, Bodhi Sabongui is a fairly new actor in comparison to the other cast members of Black Adam.

He plays the character of Amon in Black Adam, who is obsessed with superheroes and is a quick-witted teenager. In the film, Amon helps his mother and his uncle to help free Kahndaq from Intergang. Much like Adrianna's character, the film doesn't talk about Amon Tomaz being Osiris in DC Comics.

Aldis Hodge as Carter Hall / Hawkman

The reincarnation of the ancient Egyptian prince, Carter Hall, commonly known as Hawkman, is played by Aldis Hodge. Hawkman is the leader of the Justice Society who has the ability to fly and wears armor made from 'Nth' metal.

Best known for his roles in The Invisible Man, Underground, and Hidden Figures, among others, Hodge is a character with a wide acting spectrum.

Pierce Brosnan as Kent Nelson / Doctor Fate

Most of us know Pierce Brosnan as the celebrated MI6 agent 007. However, the actor has quite a few accolades to his name apart from being James Bond. The Irish actor is best known for his roles in movies Remember Me, The Ghost Writer, The Long Good Friday, and the James Bond movies.

In DCEU's Black Adam, Brosnan brings Kent Nelson to the silver screen. His character takes on the mantle of Doctor Fate, who is chosen by the Helmet of Fate and has the ability to foresee future events.

Marwan Kenzari as Ishmael Gregor / Sabbac

The actor Marwan Kenzari, who plays Ishmael and Sabbac in DCEU's Black Adam, is known for his work in movies like The Old Guard, Murder on the Orient Express, and the live-action movie of Alladin.

In Black Adam, Ishmael Gregor deceives Adrianna by letting her believe that he's a part of her team. However, in reality, he is the ancestor of King Ahk-Ton and wants to bring Sabbac to Earth.

Noah Centineo as Albert Rothstein / Atom Smasher

Playing the role of the grandson of DC villain Cyclotron, Noah Centineo brings Atom Smasher to the silver screen. Introduced to DCEU through the Black Adam cast, Albert Rothstein has the power to control his molecules and grow his body at will.

As for Noah Centineo, the American actor is best known for his role in the TV series The Fosters and movies such as The Perfect Date, Swiped, the To All the Boys film series, and more.

Quintessa Swindell as Maxine Hunkel / Cyclone

The second youngest among the cast of Black Adam, Quintessa Swindell brings DC's Maxine Hunkel, aka Cyclone, to the big screen. The character has the power to control the wind and create tornadoes out of the air.

Maxine joined the Justice Society at a fairly young age and continues the family tradition. Her grandmother is Abigail Hunkel, who is also known as Red Tornado.

