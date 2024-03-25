Pollyanna McIntosh on the end of Jadis' journey in The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live (Exclusive)

Disclaimer: Spoilers follow for those who have not watched The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live Episode 5.

Even though The CRM broke Rick Grimes, with the help of his partner and beloved Walking Dead character Michonne (Danai Gurira), the protagonist of the franchise returned to his old self in The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live Episode 4.

Unfortunately, Jadis (Pollyanna McIntosh) tried to incur the wrath of the couple in Episode 5 and met her end in a spectacular manner. SK Comics caught up with Pollyanna McIntosh, who was rather cheerful, reflecting on her journey on the show thus far, despite the brutal way that she went out.

Jadis did not go down easy in The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live

Expand Tweet

Despite the nearly invincible nature of Rick and Michonne in The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live, it took some doing for them to slay the enemy that was Jadis. Pollyanna McIntosh was proud of the way her character went out:

"Well, if you think about how she really dies…she dies from an ax wound in the side, a car crash, then a walker bite, then by her own gun shot by Rick. So, she definitely doesn’t go down easy as well. So I thought it was very cool of me to be taken down in the middle of that by a walker. Because Jadis has been so adept at avoiding that death."

If one considers the origins of her character in the scrap yard, it's ironic that Jadis went out with a walker bite to the neck. McIntosh reflected on how her character felt almost embarrassed in her final moments:

"And also, I had a great time with the three actors who played our team of unfortunate woodsfolk. (Laughs). It’s weird to talk about it like this, but as far as the character is concerned, when she feels her neck and realizes that she’s been bitten because of the look that she has from Rick and Michonne, it’s not just a oh god, I’m really going to go. There’s a bit of shame in it. She’s a bit embarrassed that that’s how she’s going to go down."

Expand Tweet

A plot point from The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live Episode 5 that McIntosh loves is that Jadis did not want to go out zombified:

"And she doesn’t want to die a walker. So she asks Rick to kill her. So, I like that factor as well."

Expand Tweet

So, of course, we had to ask The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live star if she wanted to go out as a walker as well. McIntosh immediately said no:

"I think it’s really a fun idea and the makeup’s so amazing. But I think the pressure of going out as a walker is that there are just so many amazing actors that have played walkers on the show and do it so well. So, it’s kind of a relief not to have to. You know Jadis has come through so many iterations. So many different versions of Jadis. I think that walker Jadis would have been one too many for me. (Laughs)"

What lies in the final episode of the first season of this critically acclaimed spinoff? Tune into AMC next week to watch The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live at 9 pm ET!