The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live episode 4 recap - Carl brings Rick and Michonne’s future together

The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live episode 4 arrived on March 17, 2024, bringing Rick and Michonne closer than they have been in the past few years of their story arc. The two leads, who have gone separate ways for survival and love for each other, are on the journey of redefining their relationship. While Michonne wanted Rick back in her life, Rick had committed to CRM for fear of losing his love again.

For the newly indicted fans of The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live, the show is a spinoff of the original The Walking Dead. The spinoff is a romantic saga of the lead couple and is expected to bring them together despite many challenges. The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live premiered on February 25, 2024, with Danai Gurira and Andrew Lincoln as Michonne and Rick Grimes, respectively. Gurira and Lincoln are also the show's co-creators alongside Scott M Gimple.

The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live episode 4 reignites Rick and Michonne’s romance

The fourth episode of The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live, titled What We, focused on Michonne and Rick after they jumped off their helicopter. In the third episode, the helicopter encountered a storm, and Michonne jumped off the craft, taking Rick by his hand.

Surviving the jump, Rick refused Michonne’s attempts

After surviving the jump in the previous episode of The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live, Michonne and Rick landed near Greenwood, a community area with all amenities, but it was run over by walkers. Michonne gave Rick an earful about backing out on the escape plan and about penning the note pinned to the getaway boat.

She informed him about his youngest child, Rick Jr., left in Judith’s care. Moreover, she taunted him to write a poetic note to his children since he was abandoning them. However, none of what she said seemed to change Rick’s mind. He insisted that Jadis & Co. were too dangerous, and he aimed to keep CRM away from Alexandria and his family.

CRM destroyed all evidence

As mentioned before, while the helicopter in which the two leads were traveling got caught in a storm and crashed, Rick and Michonne jumped to safety. However, another CRM chopper bombed the crash site to destroy all evidence of their involvement.

Michonne realized that CRM was under the impression that the two passengers had perished in the crash and would stop looking for them. Moreover, they have closed the matters from their end by bombing the area without trying to rescue them or look for a survivor.

Lakshmi’s letter and information about Greenwood

As a part of the building collapsed, Rick and Michonne moved down to the lower levels, past walkers to a stronghold. They found the corpse of the last living resident of the building, Lakshmi Patel, and a letter written by her.

Lakshmi’s letter revealed the motto behind the Greenwood community and how the mission died. Michonne realized that Greenwood was an example of saving the world in one’s own way. She tried to talk Rick out of going back to CRM.

Conversation, intimacy, and more conversation

With the building collapsing, the two leads made their way to Lakshmi’s apartment. The near-death experience pushed the couple into some tender moments. Following their intimate moments, Rick wanted to know more about his youngest child, RJ. As they discussed survival necessities and farming, Rick drew parallels between burning crops for a good harvest and burning the bad in CRM to preserve the good.

Michonne related all her experiences during the years they had been separated. She also questioned Rick’s decision about wanting to stay away. Moreover, The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live saw her confessing how his denial hurt her.

Carl helped Rick make a final decision

Rick confessed that dreaming about Carl initially kept him going, but that stopped soon. Then, he dreamt about Michonne and gained the strength to live on. However, when that stopped due to his involvement with CRM, he felt dead. Now, he has figured out how to live by feeling dead. Once he had Michonne and his family back, he wouldn’t survive if they separated again.

Michonne gave him the iPhone with Carl’s portrait sketched on it. She persuaded him that they would build on their love to protect all that matters. Rick was convinced, and they left the building while it was crumbling. They found an electric car with a tank full of ethanol and got in to escape together.

What may happen in the next episode of The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live?

The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live episode 4 left off on a hopeful note of Rick and Michonne’s journey together. Episode 5, titled Become, will likely see them back in Alexandria, where they take over the task of protecting the community. Rick and Michonne may strategize special methods and plans to do so well.

While reunited with Judith, Rick will likely meet RJ for the first time. He may train “the little brave man” with some of the tactics he is known for.

Watch out for The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live episode 5, which will air on AMC and AMC+ on March 24, 2024.