The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live Episode 3 ending explained - Michonne’s bold move puts her and Rick’s life in jeopardy

The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live Episode 3 ends with a shocking cliffhanger, leaving the audience shell-shocked by the enigma of Michonne’s decision. The heartfelt reunion of the characters sent waves across the internet once, given the TWD audience awaited the couple’s get-together for years.

However, as the story progresses, things become much more complicated than anticipated, proving that Michonne's arrival in the CRM has put her and Alexandria’s safety at risk. With Thorne becoming suspicious of Dana (Michonne’s fake alias) and Jadis threatening to destroy Alexandria, Rick is left with no other choice but to make her wife return home.

However, unbeknownst to him, Michonne has other plans that he didn’t see coming. Follow along with the article to learn more about The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live Episode 3.

Disclaimer: This article contains significant spoilers for The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live. Reader’s discretion is advised.

The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live Episode 3 - Why did Michonne do THAT

The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live Episode 3 ended with a jaw-dropping cliffhanger with Michonne jumping out of the helicopter with Rick, pulling him along as well. This moment certainly left the audience concerned about the main duo’s safety. Much to the fans’ relief, the upcoming episode's promo confirmed that they are safe and haven’t sustained any injuries.

The reason behind her taking such a big step is due to her obstinate choice of never losing sight of Rick ever again. After the latter went missing, Michonne embarked on a challenging journey to find him, and all that trouble she went through resulted in losing people she held dear, being distant from her children, and more.

Although Michonne is aware that Rick's decision to end their relationship and assert her to return home was due to his concern for her safety, she won’t be going back to Alexandria without him. As it was impossible to convince Rick, Michonne took a bold and dangerous step, worth enough to get some alone time with her husband to talk things out.

The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live Episode 3 - Why Jadis can’t let Rick off the hook

Rick and Jadis, as seen in The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live Episode 3 (Image via AMC+)

For Jadis, Rick is like a token that she redeemed to earn a place in the CRM. During her days as the leader of Scavengers, Jadis and her people’s survival depended on the deal she made with the clandestine military organization, where she received resources in exchange for survivors. Jadis earned citizenship after trading Rick with the CRM and skipped consignment duties.

After ascending to the ranks of a Warrant Officer, Jadis is unwilling to relinquish her privileges and lose everything she has built for Rick. Although Jadis has no grudge over Rick, she won’t give a second thought about selling him out if he pulls out a stunt that could put her in a pickle.

Like many of the CRM members, Jadis is loyal to the organization, holding security and secrecy above all. Jadis is aware of Rick and Michonne’s combined potential, so there is no wonder why she is getting restless with the couple’s reunion.

The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live Episode 3 - Did Thorne tried to kill Michonne

Thorne aiming at Michonne, as seen in The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live Episode 3 (Image via AMC+)

Before taking Michonne out on one of the important missions that is not meant for a consignee, Thorne was skeptical about putting her trust in her. Given Thorne’s new position, she wants to stand up to the late Okafor’s expectations, and she won’t let anything or anyone pull her down, even Rick, whom she deems as her only family in the CRM.

During the cleanup operation at the Cascadia Base, Michonne defied Thorne’s order to stay back and pushed the RDIM to position. Although with Michonne’s help, the cleanup was successful, Thorne didn’t like her breaking direct orders, which was ultimately a breach of protocol. Amidst the chaos, Thorne aimed her rifle at Michonne with the intention of killing her.

However, Rick managed to divert her attention in time. After the clearance, Thorne disclosed to Rick that she didn’t appreciate Michonne going against her orders and him following in her lead as well.

