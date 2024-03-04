The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live Episode 2 ending explained: Rick bringing Michonne to the CRM becomes a regrettable mistake

As anticipated, The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live Episode 2, titled “Gone,” focused on Danai Gurira’s Michonne, exploring her side of the story. The episode kicked off from where it left off in the original series Season 10, Episode 13, “What We Became,” when Michonne helped two stragglers of the ever-moving Survivor Caravan, Bailey (Andrew “King Bach” Bachelor) and Aiden (Breeda Wool).

Moreover, The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live Episode 2 was not only dedicated to Michonne but was also the continuation of where the premiere left off, imparting a tear-evoking moment that all TWD fans have waited for so long. Rick and Michonne’s heartfelt reunion was bittersweet as unforeseen challenges awaited the couple.

Disclaimer: This article contains significant spoilers from The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live Episode 2. Reader’s discretion is advised.

The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live Episode 2: Who dropped the chlorine bombs on the Survivor Caravan

As Rick explains to Michonne, there are many divisions within the CRM, and all of their businesses remain shrouded in the dark. Rick tells Michonne that there are some soldiers in red who go out sometimes, but when they return, they are drenched in blood.

Rick knew about CRM’s shady business but remained there to follow Okafor’s lead in correcting the organization from within as an “A.” A few years back, when Michonne was tagged alongside Nat, Bailey, and Aiden, who joined her cause to look for Rick near the Bridger’s terminal, they were attacked by the CRM’s helicopter.

The airborne soldiers dropped chlorine bombs intentionally to wipe out the survivors. Unfortunately, Aiden, who was expecting a baby, and Bailey didn’t survive. Inhaling the chlorine gas deeply affected Nat and Michonne’s respiratory systems, and they needed an extensive period to recuperate.

After they got healed, the two decided to head back, and Michonne gave up on her search, but surprisingly, she encountered another helicopter of the CRM. Using his Screamsticks, Nat managed to bring down the helicopter while Michonne swiftly got closer to the surviving soldiers, eliminating them one after the other.

However, much to her surprise, one of the soldiers turned out to be Rick, leaving her shocked and rejoiced at once. Unfortunately, Nat is killed by a wounded soldier, but he is happy that Michonne is reunited with Rick.

The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live Episode 2: What is the significance of Nat’s lighter

Nat with his lighter, as seen in The Walking Dead: the Ones Who Live Episode 2 (Image via Amc+)

TWD is back, continuing its trend of killing off characters that fans have grown attached to in just one episode. Among the recent debuts in the spin-off who eventually became one of the likable characters is Nat, the genius engineer and a pyromaniac who grew fond of Michonne and helped her until the end as a good friend.

While explaining his past to Michonne, Nat revealed that he faced challenges due to his dwarfism, where the school bullies often picked on him. Given his helplessness, Nat channeled his negativity and anger towards burning and blowing things up. The only person who deemed this activity cool was Danger, Nat’s stepfather.

Nat further revealed that he is forever indebted to Danger for turning him into a highly intelligent man who cleverly helped him channel his anger and frustration into building things instead of blowing them. The lighter that Nat always carried with him, with ‘Danger’ inscribed on it, served as a memento of his late stepfather, a symbol that fueled Nat’s resilience.

Nat often used to fidget with the lighter all the time, occasionally burning it aggressively when angered or frustrated. This seemingly simple act holds a deeper meaning, signifying its significance in helping him cope with his overwhelming emotions.

The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live Episode 2: Why is Jadis with the CRM

Jadis Stokes, as seen in The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live Episode 2 (Image via AMC+)

Formerly known as Anne, Jadis Stokes, who last made her appearance in The Walking Dead: World Beyond, made her enthralling return in The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live Episode 2. After losing Scavengers, Jadis traded Rick with the CRM and joined them, earning the position of Warrant Officer in the military authoritarian.

After Jadis learned about Rick’s latest encounter with a survivor who turned out to be Michonne, she got more curious. However, her curiosity doesn’t stem from Rick’s unanticipated reunion with his wife but from fear of what the couple might be up to. Like Okafor, Jadis kept Rick’s past a secret from the CRM.

So now, if the truth got out with Michonne’s arrival, it would not only put the couple in a tight spot but also Jadis, who would be executed for being a traitor for not disclosing about Alexandria and other settlements in Virginia. At this point, it is unknown whether Jadis is a friend or a foe, but one thing is evident: she won’t risk her newfound life for Rick at any cost

Stay tuned for more news and updates on The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live as 2024 progresses.