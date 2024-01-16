Fans are now looking forward to the arrival of The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live. The captivating characters and exciting plot of The Walking Dead have won over spectators all across the world. While the flagship series may have come to an end, the universe continues to expand with new spin-off shows, with the latest being The Ones Who Live.

The new series will introduce numerous key supporting characters in addition to the main cast. These people will bring depth and complexity to the plot, giving the main characters additional viewpoints and challenges.

The series will premiere on Sunday, February 25, 2024, on both the AMC and AMC+ platforms.

List of cast and characters in The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live

Andrew Lincoln as Rick Grimes

Rick Grimes as Andrew Lincoln (Image via IMDb)

The Walking Dead actor and fan favorite Andrew Lincoln's Rick Grimes returns in The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live. Lincoln's portrayal of Rick as the show's leader, hero, and heart captivated viewers all over the world. In this spin-off series, viewers will follow Rick as he tackles new problems and embarks on an exciting adventure.

Michonne Grimes: Danai Gurira

Michonne Grimes as Danai Gurira (Image via IMDb)

Danai Gurira's Michonne, an additional fan-favorite character, will return in The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live. Gurira's depiction of Michonne's fortitude, resilience, and development solidified her beloved position among viewers. Her narrative proceeds after her absence from the primary series, delving into an endeavor to reunite with Rick and locate her family.

Pearl Thorne: Lesley-Ann Brandt

Pearl Thorne as Lesley-Ann Brandt (Image via IMDb)

Lesley-Ann Brandt introduces another character, Pearl Thorne, who is a crucial member of The Walking Dead family. Pearl is an antagonist in The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live, and Rick and Pearl are destined to cross paths during Rick's service with the Civic Republic military organization.

Brandt is renowned for her performance as Mazikeen in the television series Lucifer. A captivating interplay is anticipated between her and the remaining characters in the series.

Jadis: Pollyanna McIntosh

Jadis as Pollyanna McIntosh (Image via IMDb)

In The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live, Pollyanna McIntosh reprises the enigmatic character Jadis. Rick's disappearance has always been associated with Jadis, who was first introduced in the flagship series. McIntosh's portrayal of Jadis added an enigmatic and unpredictable element to the program.

Fans are now looking to find out more regarding Jadis' position in the narrative and her contribution to Rick's voyage.

Major General Beale: Terry O’Quinn

Major General Beale: Terry O’Quinn (Image via IMDb)

Terry O'Quinn portrays Major General Beale, a recent addition to the Walking Dead franchise. In the series, Beale is one of the leaders of the Civic Republic, a formidable military organization. As Major General Beale, O'Quinn, renowned for his Primetime Emmy Award-winning performance as John Locke on the television series Lost, lends his skill and gravitas.

Audiences can anticipate an enthralling portrayal from O'Quinn as he maneuvers through the intricate realm of The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live.

Nat: Matthew August Jeffers

Nat as Matthew August Jeffers (Image via IMDb)

The series welcomes the character Nat, portrayed by Matthew August Jeffers. Nat is a companion to Michonne throughout her journey to find Rick. Jeffers has previously appeared on the television series, New Amsterdam.

With Nat and Michonne navigating the post-apocalyptic world, the audience can anticipate a captivating dynamic.

The return of Andrew Lincoln as Rick Grimes and Danai Gurira in her role as Michonne will undoubtedly appeal to viewers who have followed their journeys from the start.

As the expanding universe of The Walking Dead continues to engross viewers, The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live guarantees to provide gripping narratives and iconic performances.