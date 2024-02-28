The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live episode 2 - Release date & time, where to watch, and more

The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live episode 2 will be released this Sunday, March 3, 2024, at 3 am ET on AMC+. Finally, the much-awaited premiere shed light on everything that transpired around Rick Grimes, one of the main characters of the TWD universe, who left the show in Season 9 of the original series.

However, the spin-off focuses on not only Rick's grand comeback but also his wife Michonne, another character who subsequently left the show in search of her husband. As the spin-off finally reunites the two characters, their coming together is expected to be one of the heartfelt moments for the TWD fandom. Follow along with the article to learn more.

Disclaimer: This article contains significant spoilers for The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live. Reader’s discretion is advised.

When will The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live episode 2 be released

As stated above, The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live episode 2 will be released on March 3, 2024. The complete release dates and times for the next episode are listed below with the corresponding timezones:

Timezone Date Time Pacific Time Sunday, March 3, 2024 12 am Central Time Sunday, March 3, 2024 2 am Eastern Time Sunday, March 3, 2024 3 am Mountain Time Sunday, March 3, 2024 1 am Alaska Standard Time Saturday, March 2, 2024 11 pm Hawaii Standard Time Monday, March 2, 2024 10 pm Greenwich Mean Time Sunday, March 3, 2024 8 am

Where to watch The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live episode 2

The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live episode 2 will be released exclusively on AMC+ for fans in the U.S. The latest episodes will rerun the same day on AMC’s cable TV network at 9 pm ET. Fans can also catch the latest episodes of the series on Pluto TV, Sling TV, Philo, and more. The new spin-off has still not been made available for some regions globally.

A brief recap of The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live episode 1

After C.R.M. took Rick, he tried to escape many times and even lost his left hand in the process. Eventually, Donald Okafor, a lieutenant colonel in the organization, tried to convince Rick to join his program to make a place in the army as a soldier rather than an ordinary consignee. As time passed by, Rick managed to secure his place as one of the soldiers alongside Pearl.

Despite all this, Rick still tried to escape en route to one of his missions but failed miserably. Rick suspected that Okafor knew about his people and engaged in a fight with him. Although his intuitions were right, Okafor didn’t intend to hurt his people. He wanted Rick to do his job better so that they could change the corrupt C.R.M. together.

Pearl and Rick learned that the city of Omaha had fallen, and with it, ninety thousand people. Pearl believed that C.R.M. was the only one capable of creating a safe haven. Rick lost all hope and gave up on his escape. He even tried to commit suicide but couldn’t.

In the present, he joined Okafor on a mission where they headed somewhere far away on a helicopter. After an unanticipated attack, Okafor was killed. Rick managed to land the aircraft safely, but the remaining two soldiers also lost their lives. Rick was shocked in disbelief after he discovered the attacker was Michonne.

What to expect from The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live episode 2

The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live episode 2, titled “Gone,” is anticipated to explore what happened to Michonne and will introduce the group she is with. As Michonne was the one who attacked the helicopter it is likely that she’s helping a rival group to take down the C.R.M. The next episode will echo the initial one, but this time, it will present the ongoing events from Michonne’s perspective.

Stay tuned for more news and updates on The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live as 2024 progresses.