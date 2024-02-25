What time does The Walking Dead: The One Who Live come out? Everything to know

Despite the fact that there have been many spin-offs of the TWD franchise, The Walking Dead: The One Who Live is indeed the most-awaited release. The only reason why the spin-off’s popularity skyrocketed moments after the announcement is due to the return of Rick Grimes (played by Andrew Lincoln), one of the major characters of the TWD universe.

Rick bid farewell to the series in Season 9, Episode 5, “What Comes After.” However, the character finally showed up in the final moments of the grand finale of the original series, “Rest in Peace.” Now that the spin-off will finally shed light on so many unanswered questions about the character's disappearance, the excitement among the TWD fandom is reaching a fever pitch.

The Walking Dead: The One Who Live is scheduled to release on Jan. 25, 2024, at 9:00 pm ET. Follow along with the article to learn more about the exact release times for different time zones.

The Walking Dead: The One Who Live exact release time

As mentioned above, The Walking Dead: The One Who Live will be released on AMC’s cable TV network on Sunday, Jan. 25, 2024, at 9:00 pm ET. Below is the complete list of the release times for the series premiere:

Timezone Date Time Pacific Time Sunday, February 25, 2024 6 pm Central Time Sunday, February 25, 2024 8 pm Eastern Time Sunday, February 25, 2024 9 pm Mountain Time Sunday, February 25, 2024 7 pm Alaska Standard Time Sunday, February 25, 2024 5 pm Hawaii Standard Time Sunday, February 25, 2024 4 pm

How many episodes will be there in The Walking Dead: The One Who Live

The One Who Live is the sixth spin-off of the TWD franchise, slated for a six-episode run from Feb. 25 to Mar. 31, with each episode releasing on Sundays.

Although the runtime for each episode is yet to be announced, fans can expect the format to be similar to The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon and The Walking Dead: Dead City, which is 40 to 60 minutes.

Where to watch The Walking Dead: The One Who Live

The One Who Live will be available to stream exclusively on AMC Network for fans in the U.S. However, before the episodes make their way to the pertinent cable TV network, they will be first dropped in AMC+ seven hours earlier, which is at 3:00 am ET. The series can also be watched on Pluto TV. Sling TV, and The Roku Channel.

The international release details of the spin-off are yet to be announced, but only a handful of regions can access the episodes through Amazon Prime Video’s content hub.

What to expect from The Walking Dead: The One Who Live

The One Who Live will begin from where it left off in the original series. The upcoming spin-off is not only focused on Rick Grimes and his unfolding story but will also explore what happened to Michonne (played by Danai Gurira), who will serve as the female lead.

The story will take place in a whole different setting and will mostly be seeing the C.R.M. (Civic Republic Military), who captured Rick. C.R.M., the advanced military organization, debuted in the franchise’s original series in the fifth episode of Season 8, ‘The Big Scary U.’

Although they also appeared in Fear The Walking Dead and The Walking Dead: The World Beyond, the clandestine organization remained a mystery. The C.R.M. will be the antagonistic organization in The One Who Live, and the series will also see the debut of its infamous leader, Major General Beale (played by Terry O'Quinn).

Stay tuned for more news and updates on The Walking Dead: The One Who Live as 2024 progresses.