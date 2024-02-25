The Walking Dead: The One Who Live complete release schedule: All episodes and when they arrive

The Walking Dead: The One Who Live debuted worldwide on January 25, 2024. The series is the sixth spin-off of The Walking Dead franchise, created by Scott M. Gimple, Andrew Lincoln, and Danai Gurira. The spin-off is set after the original series, which revolves around the two major characters, Rick Grimes and Michonne.

The spin-off was announced to be in development at the San Diego Comic-Con 2022 and was initially titled The Walking Dead: Rick and Michonne in April 2023. However, the show was retitled The Walking Dead: The One Who Live.

Unlike other projects, the show’s actual schedule wasn’t affected due to the actor’s strike in 2023 due to an agreement between AMC and SAG-AFTRA. The One Who Live is slated for a six-episode run. Follow along with the article to learn more about the release schedule, where to watch, and more.

How many episodes are there in The Walking Dead: The One Who Live

As mentioned above, The Walking Dead: The One Who Live is slated for a six-episode run from February 25 to March 31, 2024, with each episode releasing on Sundays. The runtime for each episode will span between 40-60 minutes.

Below is the complete release schedule for The Walking Dead: The One Who Live:

Episodes Title Date Episode 1 Years February 25, 2024 Episode 2 Gone March 3, 2024 Episode 3 Bye March 10, 2024 Episode 4 What We March 17, 2024 Episode 5 Become March 24, 2024 Episode 6 TBA March 31, 2024

All cast members and their characters

Here is the full list of cast and their characters in the spin

Andrew Lincoln as Rick Grimes

Danai Gurira as Michonne

Pollyanna McIntosh as Jadis Stokes / Anne

Terry O'Quinn

Lesley-Ann Brandt as Pearl Thorne

Matthew August Jeffers as Nat

Andrew Bachelor as Bailey

Breeda Wool as Aiden

Where to watch The Walking Dead: The One Who Live

All episodes of The Walking Dead: The One Who Live will arrive on Sundays on AMC+, the only OTT platform to stream the series for fans in the U.S. The episodes will be released on the streaming giant at 3:01 am ET, and fans also have the option to watch the rebroadcast of each episode later on AMC’s cable TV network at 9:00 pm ET.

The series can also be watched on Pluto TV, Sling TV, and The Roku Channel. International fans don’t have the option to watch the spin-off on any other platforms. However, the audience in a handful of regions can catch the latest episodes on Amazon Prime Video, which includes the AMC+ channel.

About the spin-off

Here’s how AMC Networks describe the show:

Lincoln and Gurira reunite for a new spinoff series that will finally continue the journey of Rick Grimes and Michonne characters. This series presents an epic love story of two characters changed by a changed world. Kept apart by distance. By an unstoppable power. By the ghosts of who they were. Rick and Michonne are thrown into another world, built on a war against the dead...

It continues:

And ultimately, a war against the living. Can they find each other and who they were in a place and situation unlike any they've ever known before? Are they enemies? Lovers? Victims? Victors? Without each other, are they even alive -- or will they find that they, too, are the Walking Dead? Gimple serves as showrunner and executive producer alongside Lincoln and Gurira.

Stay tuned for more news and updates on The Walking Dead: The One Who Live as 2024 progresses.