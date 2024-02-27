The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live - What city is Rick in with the C.R.M.? Explained

Keen-eyed fans of The Walking Dead (TWD) franchise and the Rick Grimes trilogy of movies have figured out the city their favourite character is in, and it is Philadelphia. The teaser released during the project's announcement highlighted the skyline of Philadelphia, hinting that in The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live, Philly might be the city where the Civic Republic Military has kept Rick captive.

As Rick (played by Andrew Lincoln), and Michonne (portrayed by Danai Gurira) appeared in the finale of The Walking Dead, viewers could spot Rick standing before an apocalyptic Philly skyline. The same city also appeared in the last episode of The Walking Dead: World Beyond, when Warrant Officers Jadis Stokes and Silas were spotted inside a building.

The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live - Where is Rick Grimes with the CRM?

While it is almost certain that Rick's current locale in The Ones Who Live is Philadelphia, the uncertainty of the timeline makes it difficult to assess where he is, and at what moment. This is because Rick's scenes during the finale of the series took place in-universe after his capture by the CRM.

However, these scenes took place (in-universe) six years before Michonne traced his belongings to the boat which had washed up on Bloodworth Island.

Why did the Civic Republic Military capture Rick in The Walking Dead?

The Civic Republic Military are the law enforcers of the TWD universe, but they are regarded as the main antagonistic force of the show. Fans of the long-running show are aware of the cruelty and malevolence CRM is capable of. The only reason Rick was not shot on sight, was because he had something essential that they wanted, which will be revealed at the end of The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live.

Rick's weapons and jacket resemble those worn by people who work in the culling department of CRM, as any fan of World Beyond would know. However, knowing his motivation, it is difficult to believe that he would work for an organization that herds walkers and marks them for death.

Of course, Rick's escape and continued survival can be traced to his resourcefulness and his motivations, which still align with those of his family. The spinoff series, featuring Rick and Michonne, will finally shed light on Rick's fate while captured by the CRM, and Michonne's frantic efforts to locate him.

Did the CRM move Rick from Philadelphia in The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live?

During in an interview with Entertainment Weekly, the Chief Content Officer for The Walking Dead, Scott M. Gimple, revealed key insights into Rick's location, motivations and fate This is what he said:

"People have detected what that city is online, and you can look at that skyline and detect where that is. People have seen that skyline referenced already in promotion. It’s been referenced before. I think people could connect those dots."

Additionally, he praised the resilience of the characters of the show, who remain standing strong despite obstacles from both humans and walkers.

"Rick still has some fight left in him. Rick is not yet broken, Rick is defiant. And Michonne is defiant. These people draw strength from this continuum of love that they have created out of nothing, or even out of tragedy and loss."

Due to the uncertainties of the timeline, people think that Rick might have been recaptured and brought back to Philadelphia at the time of the events of The Ones Who Live. However, since it has been quite a while in-universe since the scene took place, he might have been moved by the CRM, or even escaped by his own accord!

The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live is the sixth spinoff series of the franchise, set after the original series, and features two characters named Rick and Michonne as protagonists. The series delves into the romance of a married couple, after the series' fearless lead character Rick goes missing.

Catch the episodes of The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live, streaming on AMC+ every Sunday at 9 pm ET.