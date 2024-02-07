What is the Walking Dead spinoff about? A saga of love amidst zombies

The Walking Dead spinoff, The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live, is scheduled to arrive on AMC and AMC+ on February 25, 2024.

The upcoming show is slated to focus on the romance between Rick Grimes and Michonne. After winding up the zombie series in 2022 with 11 seasons, the franchise has returned to complete the romantic relationship of the married couple, Rick, who had apparently sacrificed himself, and Michonne, who set out to look for her spouse.

The Walking Dead is a post-apocalyptic horror series created for AMC in the US and distributed by Disney+ and Fox Network in the international market. Based on comic books of the same name written by Robert Kirkman, Charlie Adlard and Tony Moore, the storyline focuses on survivors after a zombie apocalypse.

The original series, its source comic book and various spinoffs make up the Walking Dead franchise.

Walking Dead spinoff aims to present a romantic epic

The Walking Dead franchise presented the married couple Rick Grimes, played by Andrew Lincoln, and Michonne, portrayed by Danai Gurira, too wrapped up in the fight for survival to have a romantic angle to the relationship.

Lincoln’s Rick exited the show when he seemed to sacrifice himself in season 9 by blowing up a bridge to stop the invasion of walkers. Season 10 showed Michonne learning that her husband was alive, and she left to look for him.

Both actors, returning to reprise their roles in the Walking Dead spinoff are keeping the plot lines close to their chests, spoke at the Television Critics Association Press Tour panel for AMC held on Tuesday, February 6, 2024, as reported by People.

Michonne actor Gurira teased that both she and Lincoln went into elaborate prep to get into romantic roles, as the upcoming Walking Dead spinoff would be the “most romantic Walking Dead show”.

She prefers to call it “an apocalyptic love narrative” that stands different from the other stories in the franchise:

“The epic love story aspect is what distinguishes it from other iterations of this world.”

While the married couple have always shared the epic love between them, the show has not put that in the centre stage of action before, as fans already know.

Besides, after Rick left in 2018, the couple had not been together. As such, the Walking Dead spinoff promises to bring the loving couple back together.

How did Rick and Michonne’s epic love pan out as a plot?

At the aforementioned press panel, actor Andrew Lincoln gives a lot of credit to Gurira, who's also a co-creator of the upcoming Walking Dead spinoff.

“And Danai, I have to give credit was beating the drum for the love story. Everything we could squeeze out of every scene, she said, ‘It’s time, this is it.’”

“There was a real intention to place Rick in an environment and a mindset that he’d not been in before.”

Rick in one of the scenes in the trailer (Image via AMC+)

Lincoln pointed out that Rick has been through a lot of actions and troubles, but the Walking Dead spinoff would be a new adventure, reports usatoday.com.

According to co-creator Scott M Gimple, most rom-coms have obstacles like a mistaken identity. However, in The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live, the obstacles are the horror part.

The creative team plans to present a complete story with a definitive end with no sequel in mind.

Summing up

The trailer shows Michonne missing her spouse. (Image via AMC+)

The upcoming Walking Dead spinoff is focusing on the epic romance between Rick and Michonne bringing the significant pair together one last time. While the love story is slated to pan out in the most adverse environment of the dead world, this was a long-due part of the story for the married couple.

As such, the plot lines of the Walking Dead spinoff are still under wraps, the lead actors and co-creator Gimple says that an epic love saga can be expected, as the AMC+ trailer teases.

Watch out for The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live to arrive on AMC and AMC+ on February 25, 2024.