The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live episode 3 - Release date & time, where to watch, and more

The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live episode 3 will be released this Sunday, March 10, 2024, at 3 am ET on AMC+. The latest plot developments shed light on Michonne’s story, exploring what transpired after she left Alexandria, her family, and her friends behind in search of her husband Rick Grimes.

The episode saw the proper debut of Bailey and Aiden, who made their brief appearance in season 10 of the original series. However, the rejoicing of the addition of these new characters also saw their abrupt yet heartbreaking departure, echoing TWD’s signature style once again. With Michonne’s arrival at the CRM, things are anticipated to get more intense.

Disclaimer: This article contains significant spoilers for The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live. Reader’s discretion is advised.

When will The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live episode 3 be released

As mentioned above, The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live episode 3 will be released on Sunday, March 10, 2024. The complete release dates and times for the next episode are listed below with the corresponding timezones:

Timezone Date Time Pacific Time Saturday, March 9, 2024 12 am Central Time Sunday, March 10, 2024 2 am Eastern Time Sunday, March 10, 2024 3 am Mountain Time Sunday, March 10, 2024 1 am Alaska Standard Time Saturday, March 9, 2024 11 pm Hawaii Standard Time Saturday, March 9, 2024 10 pm

Where to watch The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live episode 3

The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live episode 3 will be available exclusively for fans in the U.S., exclusively on AMC+. The third installment will be rebroadcast the same day on AMC’s cable TV network at 9 pm ET. Fans can also catch the latest episodes of the spin-off on Pluto TV, Sling TV, Philo, and more. The new spin-off has still not been made available in some regions globally.

A brief recap of The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live episode 2

The second episode kicked off with Michonne meeting the Survivor Caravan’s leader, Elle, where she requested a horse to be on her way. Elle wanted Michonne to stay, but she refused. Suddenly, Nat arrived at the scene, infuriated by Elle leaving behind Aiden, her own sister, due to her rules of not stopping for anyone.

Nat was relieved after discovering that both Aiden and Bailey were safe. Nat agreed to give Michonne the horse of her liking and promised to provide her with supplies. Although Nat considered Michonne’s idea of going to Bridger’s shipyard as a suicide mission, he didn’t stop her but requested her to stay for the night.

Despite being on her way, Michonne encountered an enormous horde, but surprisingly, Nat and others came to her rescue, separating from Survivor’s Caravan to make their own choices. The trio decided to help Michonne reunite with Rick. The former requested Aiden to head to Alexandria with Bailey, given she was expecting a baby, but she refused.

While on their way to Bridger’s shipyard, Michonne, and Nat’s group were attacked by chlorine bombs by the CRM helicopter. Unfortunately, Bailey and Aiden didn’t make it like the others. Michonne and Nat somehow managed to survive.

However, given their condition, where their respiratory system was gravely affected by the chlorine poisoning, they decided to halt their journey until they were healed. After a few days, the duo continued their journey to the shipyard, only to encounter piles of burnt walkers.

After finding Rick’s boots Michonne started losing hope, presuming he was dead. The next day, Michonne and Nat decided to head back to Alexandria, but suddenly, they saw a CRM helicopter. Using his Scremasticks, Nat successfully brought the aircraft down.

After discovering that one of the soldiers was Rick, Michonne had a sigh of relief. However, unfortunately, Nat died after one of the wounded soldiers shot him. Rick requested Michonne to come with him and advised her to remain discreet of everything. After arriving at the CRM facility, Michonne was interrogated by the upper echelons of CRM.

The two finally found a brief moment to catch up on everything that had transpired all these years. Jadis paid an impromptu visit to Rick’s room, revealing that she was the only person aware that Michonne was his wife. Jadis also wanted to know what Rick was up to.

What to expect from The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live episode 3

The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live episode 3, titled “Bye,” will see Michonne starting as a volunteer, as witnessed in the preview teaser. Michonne will be tasked with duties such as clearing out infestations. However, as Rick advised, she has to keep a low profile to hide that she’s an A (a designation given to people with the qualities of a leader, with B being non-leaders).

The preview also shows that Pearl is getting suspicious of Michonne, and as a person who thinks in the interest of the CRM, the latter could land in trouble if she fails to blend in. The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live episode 3 will also show what Rick has planned for his wife and him for their grand escape.

Stay tuned for more news and updates on The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live as 2024 progresses.