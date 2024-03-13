The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live episode 4 - Release date & time, where to watch, and more

The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live episode 4 will be released this Sunday, March 17, 2024, at 3 am ET on AMC+. With the latest plot developments escalating tension, the hype for the next episode is reaching a fever pitch. Although Rick was relieved to reunite with Michonne, and he successfully brought her to the CRM base, things didn’t go as planned.

Given Jadis being a constant threat to the couple and Thorne becoming suspicious of Michonne, Rick is getting restless about finding a better way to ensure the safety of his wife and the people of Alexandria. With the third installment concluding with a startling cliffhanger, The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live episode 4 is all set to answer the impending fate of Rick and Michonne.

Disclaimer: This article contains significant spoilers for The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live. Reader’s discretion is advised.

When will The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live episode 4 be released

As stated above, The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live episode 4 will be released on March 17, 2024. The complete release dates and times for the next episode are listed below with the respective timezones:

Timezone Date Time Pacific Time Saturday, March 16, 2024 12 am Central Time Sunday, March 17, 2024 2 am Eastern Time Sunday, March 17, 2024 3 am Mountain Time Sunday, March 17, 2024 1 am Alaska Standard Time Saturday, March 16, 2024 11 pm Hawaii Standard Time Saturday, March 16, 2024 10 pm

Where to watch The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live episode 4

The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live episode 4 can be streamed exclusively for fans in the U.S. on AMC+. The latest episodes will be rebroadcast the same day on AMC’s cable TV network at 9 pm ET. Fans can also catch the spin-off on Pluto TV, Sling TV, Philo, and more. The Ones Who Live is yet to be available globally in some regions.

A brief recap of The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live episode 3

Given Jadis was unwilling to let Rick’s secret slide just like that, she warned him by saying that she would give everything she had on him to the CRM. Michonne continued being a consignee and gradually became popular for her skills. After the CRM held a funeral for Okafor, General Beale briefed Thorne about the Echelon Briefing and promoted her to Command Sergeant Major.

Rick paved an escape route for Michonne and asked her to leave the place before things could get worse, but she didn’t listen. Thorne saw some potential in Michonne, so she interrogated her to know her intentions and eventually decided to make her join the cleanup operation at the Cascadia Base.

At the site, Michonne broke protocol by not obeying Thorne’s command, putting her and Rick in a tight spot. Thorne unveiled to Rick that he was moving up to Command Sergeant Major, given Beale wanted to brief him as well.

Later, Rick told Michonne to return home in a very harsh manner, as he was immensely worried about her safety. While returning to the base, Michonne jumped off the helicopter with Rick.

What to expect from The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live episode 4

The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live episode 4, ‘What We,’ will see Rick and Michonne finally getting some alone time now that they are far away from Thorne and others. As seen in the teaser, Rick unveils to his wife that their escape could put their family and friends in trouble, given Jadis would destroy everything if they tried to leave.

However, as witnessed, Michonne is unwilling to return and has made up her mind to take Rick back with her. With the CRM’s search party looking for the duo, it will be a challenging task for the couple to evade them. Given that Rick is the only family Thorne has in the CRM, she will do everything to look for his whereabouts.

Stay tuned for more news and updates on The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live as 2024 progresses.