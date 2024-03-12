"I can't wait for the next episode"- The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live episode 3 sends fans into a frenzy

Episode 3 of The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live arrived on March 10, 2024, and delighted viewers who have been in awe of the action and drama of the show since it premiered on February 25, 2024.

The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live is a spinoff of the original series, The Walking Dead. While the original series presented a post-apocalyptic world, the spinoff continues the plot, focusing on events that took place a few years after the main series. The zombie horror series is created by Scott Gimple, Andrew Lincoln, and Danai Gurira. Gurira and Lincoln play the two leads, Michonne and Rick Grimes, and they are joined by Pollyanna McIntosh as Jadis Stokes.

The third episode of The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live brought unexpected twists to the plot and ended with a cliffhanger as Michonne and Rick jumped off a helicopter. Soon after the episode aired, fans took to various social media platforms to discuss their excitement about the same.

Longtime fans thrilled with ending of The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live episode 3

After the slow start in The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live episode 1, the story-building developed in episode 2, and the recently released episode 3 featured excitement and twists, which kept fans glued to their screens.

Netizens were over the moon about the new developments in the spinoff as they had been eagerly waiting for the lead couple to come together. Several viewers took to the comments section of @r/thewalkingdead's Reddit post to express their satisfaction with the latest episode, and called it "fantastic."

While some fans praised the plot, dialogues, and other technical aspects of this installment, others were delighted with the cliffhanger at the end of The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live episode 3.

Netizens also took to Twitter to react to the ending of the latest episode and called it "one of the best" installments of the series.

A short recap of The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live episode 3

Titled Bye, the third episode of The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live takes off from the previous installment where Jadis confronts Rick after recognizing Michonne. Moreover, she threatens to take action against them if they plan to escape. Episode 3 starts with a flashback as Jadis approaches Rick about signing up with CRM.

The episode then sees Rick enlisting Thorne’s help to get Michonne into the consignment program, while Jadis threatens to kill everyone he loves if he and Michonne escape. However, Rick, played by Lincoln, is set on helping Michonne escape, even pretending to end their relationship.

While Michonne refuses to leave without Rick, she tours Millenium Park and meets the artist who had engraved Rick's iPhones. Thorne then asks for Michonne's help, albeit reluctantly.

After Okafor’s death, Thorne is promoted. The CRM secrets are then revealed to her in an Echelon Briefing but she is unsure how to step into Okafor’s shoes.

Rick, on the other hand, gains Major General Beale’s trust and is slated to receive a promotion along with the Echelon Briefing. The last scene of the episode shows Rick and Michonne taking a helicopter to return to the base. While the helicopter finds itself in a storm, Michonne pulls Rick as she jumps out of the helicopter, and the episode ends with a cliffhanger.

Fans are now excited about The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live episode 4, which is set to arrive on AMC and AMC+ on March 17, 2024.