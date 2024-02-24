Terry O'Quinn gushes with praise for The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live star Andrew Lincoln 

The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live continues the story of Rick and Michonne Grimes, two central characters from the series who had been forced to depart the franchise owing to other commitments.

When fans last saw Rick Grimes, he was being flown off to an unknown destination aboard a helicopter. It later came to light that the community that had taken him was known as The CRM (Civic Republic Military) and this was touched upon in detail in The Walking Dead: World Beyond.

Major General Beale, played by Lost veteran Terry O'Quinn is a character who cannot figure Rick Grimes out in the series, in particular, his motivations, after Grimes tried to escape the Civic Republic a number of times to reunite with his family.

But behind the scenes, the actor is a big fan of Andrew Lincoln, the man who plays Rick Grimes in The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live. Read on to find out what he had to say about the professionalism that Lincoln displayed on set.

"Prepared, respectful, helpful": Terry O'Quinn is a big admirer of The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live star Andrew Lincoln

Expand Tweet

Speaking to SK POP in a roundtable, Terry O'Quinn lamented the fact that he didn't get to interact as much with Lesley-Ann Brandt as he would have liked, filming almost exclusively with Andrew Lincoln:

"Andy’s the one that I worked with almost exclusively. I worked with almost no one else. Lesley-Ann was in couple of those certain large scenes but they were very brief. I didn’t get the pleasure of working with her as much as I would have liked."

That said, he couldn't have asked for a better co-star in The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live, based on his experience.

Major General Beale is the leader of the Civic Republic. Fans met his son Mason Beale in The Walking Dead: World Beyond, played by Will Meyers. Beale is perplexed by Grimes and does not understand his motivations at all, as is evident in the very first episode of the series.

Expand Tweet

The amazing chemistry between Rick Grimes and Major General Beale was helped in part by the respect that Terry O'Quinn has for Andrew Lincoln as an actor and a human being.

According to the veteran, not only was Andrew Lincoln professional, but he also knew what to do to make a scene work in the best manner possible:

"But Andy was…when I say pro, that’s pretty much the nicest thing about people I say in general. Somebody who shows up on time, prepared, respectful, helpful, knows how a scene is supposed to work, how it’s supposed to pay off. Andy knows all of that. And he’s a gentleman to match. So it was a real pleasure to work with him."

Catch the highly-anticipated return of Rick Grimes and Michonne Grimes in The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live on Sunday, February 25 at 9 pm EST.

Stay tuned to SK POP for more interviews with members of the cast.