The Walking Dead: World Beyond interview – Alexa Mansour sums up Hope’s feelings about Mason (Exclusive)

The series finale of The Walking Dead: World Beyond was perhaps the best episode of the franchise this year. The hourlong conclusion had it all - major character deaths, nail-biting fight sequences, zombie bites, and yes, question marks about the future.

The Walking Dead: World Beyond may have concluded, but it is clear that the stories of many a character are far from done. One such character is Hope Bennett, played by Alexa Mansour, who stays back with her father (Joe Holt), to find the cure for the zombie virus. Whether it will happen in one of the upcoming spinoffs or the Rick Grimes movie remains to be seen.

The Walking Dead World @TWalkingDWorld



The Bennett sisters forever 💕



#TWDWorldBeyond “All of this. It didn’t change. It just showed us who we were, is who we are.”The Bennett sisters forever 💕 “All of this. It didn’t change. It just showed us who we were, is who we are.”The Bennett sisters forever 💕 #TWDWorldBeyond https://t.co/tqzht8DpTb

We spoke to Mansour about the events that transpired in The Walking Dead: World Beyond series finale days before it aired. More specifically about her love interest Mason Beale (Will Meyers).

While there was a budding romance between the two youngsters at one point, Mason was kidnapped by The Bennetts in an attempt to escape the CRM facility. He was also indirectly responsible for the death of Percy, played by Ted Sutherland, in one of the more heartbreaking moments of the show.

“I think Mason definitely feels like Hope is like a bad person now and she’s like part of the bad side or whatever. But Hope thinks the same thing about Mason. At the end of the day, they’re both just kids. But Mason’s definitely the bad one. 100%. And, he should have died. But that’s just me,” joked Mansour.

What happens to Hope Bennett in The Walking Dead: World Beyond Series Finale?

Perhaps the biggest takeaway from the final moments of The Walking Dead: World Beyond is how Elton gets bitten in an attempt to save Hope from a walker. Even though he survives the bite, he will continue his adventures without an arm.

The heroic moment to save Hope’s life is a full-circle moment for the youngster, whose mother was accidentally shot by Hope.

Also Read Article Continues below

Because of the way The Walking Dead: World Beyond concludes, one has to believe that the stories of both characters will continue in interesting ways, going forward. Whether they ever meet again remains to be seen!

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan