"A counterpart to Rick Grimes" - Andrew Lincoln mailed Lesley Ann-Brandt to join The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live 

The question to where Rick Grimes has been for so many years is answered in The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live. But he isn't the only resident of the military community with his own agenda.

Pearl Thorne is as rugged and resilient as the sheriff's deputy, with an exciting backstory. The South African actress has been a part of several notable projects before The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live, including Spartacus and Lucifer.

When she was between two projects, considering the role of Thorne, Andrew Lincoln, the man who plays Rick Grimes, sent her an email asking her to be a part of the series. Needless to say, she was flattered and became an integral part of the show.

Speaking to SK POP at the official The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live press roundtable, Lesley Ann-Brandt said:

"Andy impressed me right at the beginning when I was up for two jobs actually and then I tried to make it work for both. And he then sent me an email through our agency and wrote me just the most beautiful email about my tape and just meeting and he was like please do the show. Really felt like you’ve got this character that can be a counterpart to Rick Grimes you know in the way we need her to."

Since then, it is clear as day that Lesley Ann-Brandt has become a huge fan of the actor, as her latest tweet indicates.

The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live star Lesley Ann-Brandt is convinced that Andrew Lincoln is the reason the show has lasted this long!

The Walking Dead is 11 seasons long, with numerous spinoffs including Fear the Walking Dead, The Walking Dead: World Beyond, Tales of the Walking Dead, Dead City, and Daryl Dixon. Brandt attributes the longevity of the show to Andrew Lincoln:

"I think he’s the reason the show can run for twelve years, you know. It has to come from the top. And I loved how much he cared as well when I got there."

The email that Lincoln sent was a big incentive why she signed on to The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live. Pearl Thorne is a big part of the story as a member of the CRM community who is ambitious and driven, and much like Rick Grimes, is a leader too.

"And it was so gracious and one of those flattering things. My favorite award is the SAG awards because it comes from your fellow artists and actors who understand the process. So, that was very sweet. Yeah," she said.

Lesley Ann-Brandt even had a great time on set, working with Andrew Lincoln. The collaborative atmosphere he fostered, not just as the lead star but as the Executive Producer made the environment a joy to work in, she felt:

"How much open he was to listening to your ideas. Because all he did was want to make it better. How do we make it better?"

Catch the return of Rick and Michonne Grimes in The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live on Sunday, February 25, at 9 PM EST on AMC and AMC+.