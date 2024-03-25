The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live star Pollyanna McIntosh reflects on the beautiful Rick and Michonne moment (Exclusive)

The fifth episode of The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live followed the emotional rollercoaster that was penned by Danai Gurira in Episode 4, where Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) returned to his former self with her help.

The theme of The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live has always been that together, the first couple of the apocalypse - Rick and Michonne, are unstoppable. And the first to feel their combined wrath was Jadis (Pollyanna McIntosh) who has been a part of three Walking Dead shows - the flagship, World Beyond, and of course, The Ones Who Live.

Disclaimer: Spoilers follow for those who have not watched The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live Episode 5.

Sportskeeda Comics was invited to chat with McIntosh following the end of her character's journey. She spoke about a variety of subjects, including Rick proposing to Michonne against the backdrop of the apocalypse.

"You don't want to get too sad about Jadis dying" - What Pollyanna McIntosh said about The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live Episode 5

Expand Tweet

While at odds with Rick and Michonne in the episode, McIntosh was thrilled when the former asked the latter to marry him with the ring that Grimes had passed to Father Gabriel:

"Oh I thought it was gorgeous. And I was just so glad of it, you know. And so beautiful, you know. From Rick to Gabriel, Gabriel to Jadis/Anne, from her to Rick, and Rick to Michonne. It’s a beautiful line. You don’t often get that in a story. And done so, what I thought was, naturally, you know."

As stated before, at this point in The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live, Rick Grimes, who was only a shell of the man he was in the previous episode, is back to his old self thanks to Michonne's help. McIntosh spoke about his character's journey:

"They’ve gone through so much together at this point. I thought Episode 4 with Danai Gurira was extraordinary. They’ve been through so much, just in that one day together. It really made you think of their whole relationship and everything else they’ve been through."

Expand Tweet

McIntosh felt that the proposal following Jadis' death was a really fitting way for the story to go:

"And it was true teamwork that she brought him back to himself with his own bravery set on fire again to come back to the man he knew he could be and should be. And he really wanted to be. So, I thought it was a real fitting end."

So much so, that McIntosh was glad about Jadis' role in making the proposal happen in The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live Episode 5:

"And you don’t want to be too sad about Jadis dying. She’s been their conflict throughout the whole thing. It is a great way I thought to bring it up to rebirth and bring it into the relationship. So that was lovely."

Expand Tweet

So, did she always know that Jadis would be a part of The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live, marking the return to Rick Grimes?

"I knew that we would be doing the Rick coming back story. I knew that Andy wasn’t done with the character. That he wanted this time to spend with his children and even up things in the family with caretaking. But I knew that he wasn’t done with the character and he would want to be coming back. And I knew that 5 months before I left the show. So that was a long time I was holding that secret."

Catch the epic finale of The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live as Rick and Michonne take on the CRM next Sunday at 9 pm ET on AMC/AMC+. Stay tuned to SK Comics for more exclusive coverage from Episode 5!