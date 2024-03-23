The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live episode 5 - Release date & time, where to watch, and more

The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live episode 5 will be released this Sunday, March 24, 2024, at 3 am ET on AMC+. The latest episode finally had fans breathe a sigh of relief by showcasing that their favorite couple were alive and well. However, there had been a significant rift between the two, as the entire episode focused on Michonne and Rick having a hard time arriving on the same page.

Given Rick’s commitment to safeguard his family, his friends in Alexandria, and the rest of the survivors, he had no choice but to sacrifice himself by being in the CRM to change the military authoritarian from within. On the other hand, seeing Rick as a whole different person who lost his rebel essence was truly heartbreaking for Michonne.

Nevertheless, the ending had the audience reaching for tissues as the couple-trouble is finally back in the business. Follow along with the article to learn more about The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live episode 5.

Disclaimer: This article contains significant spoilers for The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live. Reader’s discretion is advised.

When will The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live episode 5 be released

As mentioned above, The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live episode 5 will be released on March 24, 2024. The release dates and times for the next episode for all selective regions are listed below with the corresponding timezones:

Timezone Date Time Pacific Time Saturday, March 23, 2024 12 am Central Time Sunday, March 24, 2024 2 am Eastern Time Sunday, March 24, 2024 3 am Mountain Time Sunday, March 24, 2024 1 am Alaska Standard Time Saturday, March 23, 2024 11 pm Hawaii Standard Time Saturday, March 23, 2024 10 pm

Where to watch The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live episode 5

The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live episode 5 will be available to stream exclusively for fans in the U.S. on AMC+. The latest episodes will be rebroadcast the same day on AMC’s cable TV network at 9 pm ET. Fans can also catch the spin-off on Pluto TV, Sling TV, Philo, and more. The Ones Who Live is yet to be released globally alongside its other sister shows.

A brief recap of The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live episode 4

After jumping out of the helicopter, Rick and Michonne landed safely in the sea and swam their way to the nearest city, where they encountered a fully equipped smart home. The couple had a disagreement as both of their decision were polar opposites. While Rick wanted to return to CRM to change the organization from within, Michonne wanted him to return to his rightful home and reunite his children and friends.

Rick got emotional after learning about Rick Jr. but was still adamant about his decision to return to the CRM. Rick explained to Michonne that his disappearance would cause Jadis to expose everything about him, ultimately putting his family and friends at risk. However, Michonne didn’t like to see someone like Rick being helpless.

Rick and Michonne spotted that their helicopter crashed, which could prove that they were dead, but Rick was still firm on his decision to go back. The crashed helicopter was blasted off by another CRM helicopter, as the organization has the tendency to keep its record a clean slate. After a lot of persuasion, Rick agreed with Michonne to return home.

What to expect from The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live episode 5

The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live episode 5 will see Rick and Michonne’s journey to Alexandria, which will be no walk in the park. As seen in the preview teaser, the spin-off is all set to introduce a new walker that has a thick layer of stone around its skull, making it a challenging opponent for the duo or any survivor who crosses these variants' paths.

The couple is also going to run into some people who will pose another obstacle on their path, and as Michonne exclaims, they can’t return until they get rid of what’s stopping them.

Stay tuned for more news and updates on The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live as 2024 progresses.