Family Guy season 23: Release date and time, plot, and where to watch

Family Guy season 23 is set to return on February 16, 2025, on Fox. The long-running animated sitcom will take over The Simpsons’ time slot at 8 PM EST for six weeks.

Fans can expect more funny and provocative adventures from the Griffin family following months of uncertainty. Apart from their continuous broadcast on Fox, episodes will also be available on Hulu following their television premiere.

The next season looks to bring back the outrageous humor and satire that has kept viewers occupied for more than two decades. Peter, Lois, Meg, Chris, Stewie, and Brian Griffin will keep having mishaps in Quahog, Rhode Island. The season follows two Hulu holiday specials from late 2024, building anticipation.

With Family Guy known for tackling modern culture and political themes in a comedic way, Family Guy season 23 is expected to push the envelope yet again. The writers have hinted at parodying major pop culture events, similar to previous seasons. Fans can expect sharp humor, unexpected twists, and a cast of beloved characters returning for another season of chaos.

Overview of Family Guy

Debuting in 1999, Family Guy is an animated sitcom created by Seth MacFarlane. Following the dysfunctional Griffin family on the show, known for their outrageous antics, satirical humor, and politically incorrect jokes is Notwithstanding criticism from some quarters, the show has developed over years into a cultural phenomenon attracting a committed audience.

Family Guy has been renewed multiple times, surviving an early cancellation after season 3 and making a strong comeback. The show has continued to evolve, staying relevant by poking fun at contemporary issues, pop culture, and politics. Its unique cutaway gags, absurdist humor, and irreverent storytelling have made it a staple of adult animation.

Plot summary and what to expect in Family Guy season 23

Family Guy season 23 will continue to focus on the lives of the Griffin family while featuring social and political satire. The humor will remain as bold as ever, addressing contemporary topics with the show's signature wit. The season will also mark the return of fan-favorite running jokes and unexpected celebrity cameos.

A parodies of Top Gun, which was hinted at in the six-minute teaser unveiled at San Diego Comic-Con, is among the highlights of the new season. The teaser also featured a politically charged joke on the U.S. Supreme Court, so providing viewers with a taste of the show's ongoing bold attitude to comedy.

Production and direction

Family Guy was officially renewed for its 22nd and 23rd seasons in January 2023. In April 2024, it was announced that the season would include two holiday specials, which aired exclusively on Hulu. This marked the first time an episode of Family Guy premiered outside of Fox since 2010.

At Paley Fest LA in April 2024, the cast and crew conducted a live table reading of an upcoming episode to mark the 25th anniversary. The event also revealed the Halloween and Christmas specials, so generating buzz for the next season.

Season 23 will air new episodes on Sundays at 8 PM EST, marking a shift from its previous Wednesday time slot. The decision to delay the season’s premiere until midseason was made by Fox as part of their programming strategy.

Cast list of Family Guy season 23

The main voice cast remains unchanged, continuing the legacy of the characters:

Seth MacFarlane as Peter Griffin, Stewie Griffin, Brian Griffin, Glenn Quagmire

Alex Borstein as Lois Griffin

Mila Kunis as Meg Griffin

Seth Green as Chris Griffin

Patrick Warburton as Joe Swanson

Arif Zahir as Cleveland Brown

Family Guy season 23 is also expected to feature celebrity guest appearances, though specific names have not been confirmed. Glen Powell made a guest appearance in the Halloween special as Patrick McLuskey, setting the stage for more surprise cameos in the new season.

Family Guy season 23 will bring back the Griffin family for another round of outrageous comedy and sharp satire. With its February 16, 2025 premiere, the new season promises to maintain the show’s legacy of pushing boundaries and entertaining fans. The episodes will air on Fox at 8 PM EST, and will be available for streaming on Hulu.

