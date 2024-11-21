When is Netflix’s Zero Day releasing? Everything we know so far

Netflix's Zero Day is Robert de Niro's debut in a scripted television series. The series stars the Hollywood actor as George Mullen, a former United States president, who witnesses a devastating cyberattack that results in thousands of deaths. With the country on the precipice of chaos, George leads the Zero Day Commission in order to uncover who is responsible.

The series is scheduled to be released exclusively on Netflix on February 20, 2025. It was created by Eric Newman and Noah Oppenheim. The two have previously worked on series such as Narcos, The Watcher, The Maze Runner, and The Thing About Pam.

Zero Day stars Robert de Niro and will be released on February 20

The Netflix series covers themes of cyberterrorism and national security. Speaking to Tudum on November 20, Eric Newman had this to say about Robert de Niro's involvement:

[De Niro] very much became our partner in this process — very hands-on, very involved, read everything at every stage, and it’s been an incredible honor and privilege. You can count on one hand the actors and actresses in history who bring this level of gravitas, pedigree, and talent to their work.

De Niro's character, former president George Mullen, starts as a popular politician who comes out of retirement after witnessing a deadly cyberattack.

However, the search for the truth won't be easy with disinformation and falsehoods running rampant across the country. Furthermore, the greedy and the powerful have no intention of letting a crisis go to waste and are working on consolidating their influence. Lastly, George Mullen's search for the truth may force him to confront aspects of his checkered past he may have preferred to bury.

The series examines the nature of a world transformed by the information age. With people sequestered in their information bubbles, how can anyone separate the truth from the lies? And how much of the threat is real, versus all in our heads?

Zero Day cast and characters

The main cast and characters of the series are as follows:

Robert de Niro as George Mullen, a popular former president of the United States who leads the Zero Day Commission. In the process of his investigation, he's forced to come to terms with his checkered past.

Angela Bassett as the current President of the United States, Evelyn Mitchell. She's the one who hired Mullen and set up the Zero Day Commission following the cyberattack.

Jesse Plemons as Roger Carlson, a former aide to George Mullen who has since developed into an ambitious and shrewd political operative.

Lizzy Caplan as Alexandra Mullen, George's daughter who's become a young congressman desperate to step out of her father's shadow.

Connie Britton as Valerie Whitesell, Mullen's former chief of staff who returns to public life to manage her old boss following the formation of the Zero Day Commission.

Joan Allen as Sheila Mullen, George Mullen's wife who is the former first lady, and becomes a nominee of the federal bench. She's a supportive wife, with strong ambitions of her own.

Matthew Modine as Richard Dreyer, who's the speaker of the house.

Bill Camp as CIA director Jeremy Lasch, who keeps track of everything worth knowing, making him a powerful ally or dangerous enemy.

Dan Stevens as Evan Green, a political pundit who has an outspoken vendetta against George Mullen.

McKinley Belcher III as Carl Otieno, who's a Department of Justice attorney who becomes the Zero Day Commission's lead investigator.

Gaby Hoffmann as Monica Kidder, a Silicon Valley magnate who's leading a controversial tech initiative.

Clark Gregg as Robert Lyndon, a ruthless corporate raider and billionaire who'll stop at nothing to enrich himself.

Mark Ivanir as Natan, an old friend of Mullen's, and an intelligence operative with a strong sense of honor.

