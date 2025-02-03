7 shocking reveals from American Manhunt: O. J. Simpson

American Manhunt: O.J. Simpson revisits O.J. Simpson's trial, a Black football player considered by many as one of the greatest running backs in history. However, his on-field success was eclipsed by his trial for the 1994 murders of his ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and her friend, Ron Goldman, outside of her Los Angeles house in 1994.

Orenthal James "The Juice" Simpson (July 9, 1947 – April 10, 2024) was an American football player, actor, and media figure. He played 11 seasons in the NFL, mostly with the Buffalo Bills. When he was charged with killing Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman, it ended with a highly controversial acquittal.

O.J. Simpson's case has been the focus of multiple documentaries over the past 30 years, including O.J.: Made in America, Most Famous Murder: The O.J. Simpson Trial, and O.J. Simpson: The Lost Confession?, among others. It has been referred to as the "trial of the century" because of its widespread media coverage.

Spanning four episodes, American Manhunt: O. J. Simpson also includes interviews with Simpson's agent, Mike Gilbert, and his friend, Ron Shipp. Here is a list of seven shocking reveals from the documentary.

Disclaimer: The following list is ranked in no particular order, and it contains information from various sources.

A missing murder weapon, and 6 other shocking reveals from American Manhunt: O. J. Simpson

1) Alleged murder weapon

A screengrab from the trailer (Image via YouTube/@Netflix)

The series explores the mystery surrounding the missing alleged murder weapon, a knife, and speculates on how it may have been disposed of. Actor Kato Kaelin, who was staying in O.J. Simpson's guesthouse, remembers him being secretive about a duffel bag that could have contained the knife.

Additionally, in American Manhunt: O. J. Simpson, limo driver Allan Park and airport worker Skip Junis recall seeing Simpson with a suspicious bag before he boarded a flight to Chicago shortly after the murders.

2) Prosecution struggled to convince the jury of DNA evidence

At the time, DNA analysis was still in its early stages, and many, including the jury and crime scene investigators, had limited understanding of it. Crucial details that could have strengthened the evidence were thus overlooked. Inadequate training also led some officials to mishandle the crime scene, as revealed in American Manhunt: O. J. Simpson. They failed to follow basic protocols such as wearing gloves and properly transporting blood samples.

DNA from Nicole Brown Simpson, Ron Goldman, and O.J. Simpson was discovered at both Brown Simpson's and O.J. Simpson's residences, but the defense challenged the significance of this finding. The lead prosecutor, Marcia Clark, relied heavily on scientific evidence and facts, making her argument less persuasive than attorney Johnnie Cochran's, who effectively engaged the jury emotionally.

3) The police's initial interview with Simpson was excluded from the court proceedings

Screengrab from American Manhunt: O.J. Simpson (Image via YouTube/@Netflix)

After returning to Los Angeles, O.J. Simpson was interviewed by the LAPD about his wife's death. While parts of the interview appear in American Manhunt: O.J. Simpson, it was never used in court. Simpson struggled to provide consistent answers about his whereabouts and events that night.

A key concern for the police was Simpson's cut on his left hand, which matched the blood drops at the crime scene. However, Simpson couldn't provide a clear explanation for the injury, offering conflicting stories about when and where he had the cut, none of which were verified.

4) DNA evidence from the scene overlooked

Important DNA evidence, such as blood on light switches and door handles, was never gathered, according to American Manhunt: O.J. Simpson, which exposes serious shortcomings in the crime scene investigation. It mentions that important hints regarding whose blood and DNA were present were missed because the wet laundry in the washer was ignored.

The defense contended that even if DNA was gathered, it might have been tainted, making early samples potentially important. Detectives' inadequate paperwork and poor communication are emphasized as major problems in the Netflix series.

5) The defense argued that evidence was planted

O.J. Simpson (Image via YouTube/@Netflix)

The defense not only questioned the handling of DNA evidence but also accused the LAPD of framing O.J. Simpson. They claimed Detective Fuhrman planted a second glove at Simpson's house, using his noted racism as a motive.

The defense also suggested that Officer Vannatter planted Simpson's blood at the crime scene, a claim that has been disproven. Despite these false accusations, they diverted attention from the murder and focused it on a possible police cover-up, as shown in American Manhunt: O.J. Simpson.

6) Jury selection took two months

O.J. Simpson Trial (Image via Getty)

Another revelation in American Manhunt: O.J. Simpson is that it was difficult to choose impartial jurors because of the case's widespread publicity. It took two months to select the jury and backups after interviewing 257 possible jurors.

Since the prosecution believed that women would lean toward guilt and the defence believed that Black jurors would favor O.J. Simpson, the trial was relocated to Downtown Los Angeles to have a more diverse jury. This belief led to a predominantly Black and female jury.

7) Numerous witnesses were excluded from testifying

O.J. Simpson's attorney during the trial (Image via Getty)

The O.J. Simpson case had plenty of evidence, but the key factor was how witnesses were used. The defense effectively leveraged witnesses, while the prosecution failed to call several who could have helped their case. Specifically, two witnesses featured in American Manhunt: O.J. Simpson saw Simpson on the night of the murders but were never asked to testify.

O.J. Simpson was close to the crime scene when Jill Shively noticed him leave his ex-wife's neighborhood. However, Marcia Clark thought she was untrustworthy because she had sold her story. Skip Junis, who witnessed Simpson's strange behavior at LAX, was not asked to testify either.

Viewers can watch the docuseries American Manhunt: O. J. Simpson, which was released on Netflix on January 29, 2025.

