Who was O.J. Simpson? Details explored ahead of Netflix’s American Manhunt: O.J. Simpson

An upcoming Netflix four-part docuseries titled American Manhunt: O.J. Simpson will delve deep into the double homicide in 1994 of O.J. Simpson’s wife Nicole Simpson and her friend Ron Goldman.

Orenthal James Simpson also known as O.J. Simpson, rose to fame as a footballer in the 60s and 70s. He used his athletic stardom to make a career for himself in media.

Simpson was acquitted of the double homicide of his ex-wife Nicole Simpson and her friend Ron Goldman who were found stabbed to death in 1994 as per ABC News.

American Manhunt: O.J. Simpson focuses on interviews with witnesses and major players from the time of the double murder. The docuseries also discusses the importance of considering ignored evidence and how public perception can influence outcomes. American Manhunt: O.J. Simpson will be available on the streamer starting January 29.

The double murders of Nicole Simpson and Ron Goldman

As per BBC, On June 12, 1994, Simpson’s ex-wife Nicole Simpson, and her friend Ron Goldman were found stabbed outside her condominium in Los Angeles. O.J. Simpson had emerged as the key suspect on accounts of stabbing them.

He was ordered to surrender to the police, but before the officers arrived, he fled in a vehicle with a former teammate Al Cowlings. The officers followed the vehicle at slow speeds for over an hour. His attempt to escape was televised live nationally and seen by 95 million viewers.

He was soon caught in a chase across 100 kilometers of California highways and city streets, eventually ending at Simpson’s mansion where he was arrested. Simpson was arraigned on July 20, 1994, after entering a not-guilty plea.

The Double Murders Trial

As per BBC, Simpson’s trial began on January 24, 1995, with Judge Lance Ito. Simpson’s legal team included many famous criminal defense lawyers including Johnnie Cochran, Alan Dershowitz, F. Lee Bailey, and Robert Kardashian.

Prosecutors argued that Simpson was in a jealous fury, and presented blood, hair, and fiber tests linking him to the murders, while the defense alleged that he was framed by racist white police.

Prosecutors committed a blunder when they connected the pair of blood-stained gloves found at the murder scene to Simpson. They were confident that the gloves would perfectly fit him and prove that he was the murderer. During the demonstration, getting the gloves onto Simpson’s hand was a difficult task which indicated to the jury that it was a struggle to make them fit.

As per ABC News, Johnnie Cochran delivered the trial's most memorable words referring to the gloves in the closing argument to jurors with a rhyme:

"If it doesn't fit, you must acquit."

The double murder verdict

As per ABC News, On October 2, 1996, the jury finally reached a decision. Lance Ito delayed the announcement until the following day. On October 3, 1996, it was declared that O.J. Simpson was found not guilty of the murders of Nicole Simpson and Ron Goldman.

After his acquittal, Simpson said:

"I will pursue as my primary goal in life the killer or killers who slayed Nicole and Mr Goldman … they are out there somewhere … I would not, could not and did not kill anyone".

Although Simpson was acquitted in the double murder case, he was sued by the victim's families for wrongful death in civil court. In 1997, he was found liable for the two deaths by a predominantly white jury in Santa Monica, California, and was ordered to pay $33.5 million in damages.

Ron Goldman’s father Fred Goldman after the verdict said:

“We finally have justice for Ron and Nicole."

After the verdict, Peter Arenella (law professor at the University of California, LA) told NYT that:

"What this verdict tells you is how fame and money can buy the best defence, can take a case of overwhelming incriminating physical evidence and transform it into a case riddled with reasonable doubt. A predominantly African American jury was more susceptible to claims of police incompetence and corruption and more willing to impose a higher burden of proof than normally required for proof beyond a reasonable doubt."

Meanwhile, Fred Goldman (Ron Goldman's father) told NBC News:

"The only thing I have to say is it's just further reminder of Ron being gone all these years, It's no great loss to the world. It's a further reminder of Ron's being gone."

The civil case of O.J. Simpson

Reportedly, Simpson's possessions were seized and put up for auction following the legal lawsuit to contribute to the settlement of the damages he owed. A Las Vegas jury found him guilty of kidnapping and robbery thirteen years later. The case started when Simpson and five other men, all armed with at least two firearms, allegedly took thousands of dollars worth of sports memorabilia from two dealers at a casino in 2007.

According to Simpson, he was trying to recover his property but was eventually sentenced to 33 years in prison. On October 3, 2008, Simpson wearing a blue prison jumpsuit with shackles on his legs said:

"I didn't want to hurt anybody. I didn't know I was doing anything wrong."

Simpson was released on parole in 2017. He was granted an early release from parole due to good behavior in 2021. He passed away on April 10, 2024, battling prostate cancer. After his death. his family released a statement on X, writing:

"On April 10th, our father, Orenthal James Simpson, succumbed to his battle with cancer. He was surrounded by his children and grandchildren. During this time of transition, his family asks that you please respect their wishes for privacy and grace."

To learn more about this case, watch the four-part series titled American Manhunt: O.J. Simpson. The logline for the same reads as:

"The white Bronco. The gloves. The trial of the century. This documentary series investigates the shocking murder case that became a cultural phenomenon."

American Manhunt: O.J. Simpson releases on January 29 on Netflix.

