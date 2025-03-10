American Manhunt: Osama bin Laden- Release date & time, where to watch, and more

Netflix’s docuseries American Manhunt is back with a new installment. American Manhunt: Osama bin Laden will be available on March 10, 2025, at 12 am PT. The three-part series takes a deep dive into the 10-year global mission to find and eliminate Osama bin Laden. He was the leader of al-Qaeda and the man behind the September 11, 2001, attacks.

Mor Loushy and Daniel Sivan have directed the series. It features firsthand accounts from intelligence officials and operatives who played a role in the hunt. Their insights reveal the challenges and key moments about the Laden manhunt expedition.

American Manhunt: Osama bin Laden follows previous installments that explored major criminal investigations. The series has covered cases like The Boston Marathon Bombing and O.J. Simpson. This latest chapter will be available worldwide on Netflix.

American Manhunt: Osama bin Laden releases on March 10

As mentioned earlier, the series American Manhunt: Osama bin Laden is set to premiere exclusively on Netflix on March 10, 2025. As per the official Netflix site, the documenatry will release globally at 12:00 AM PT.

The table below provides the release timing of American Manhunt: Osama bin Laden in major international timezones.

Region Time Zone Release Date & Time Los Angeles, USA Pacific Time (PT) March 10, 2025, 12:00 AM PT New York, USA Eastern Time (ET) March 10, 2025, 3:00 AM ET London, UK Greenwich Mean Time (GMT) March 10, 2025, 8:00 AM GMT Berlin, Germany Central European Time (CET) March 10, 2025, 9:00 AM CET Kolkata, India India Standard Time (IST) March 10, 2025, 1:30 PM IST Tokyo, Japan Japan Standard Time (JST) March 10, 2025, 5:00 PM JST

Where to watch American Manhunt: Osama bin Laden?

The three-part docuseries American Manhunt: Osama bin Laden will be available for streaming only on Netflix.

To watch American Manhunt: Osama bin Laden, viewers need a Netflix subscription. The platform offers different plans depending on the region. In India, the Mobile Plan costs ₹149 per month, while the Premium Plan, which includes 4K UHD streaming and multi-device access, is ₹649 per month.

In the U.S., the Standard Plan is available for $17.99 per month and the Premium Plan costs $24.99 per month, as stated by Netflix in 2025.

The documentary can be streamed on smart TVs, mobile phones, tablets, and gaming consoles. Subscribers can also download episodes to watch later without an internet connection.

Is there a trailer available for American Manhunt: Osama bin Laden?

Netflix has released the official trailer for American Manhunt: Osama bin Laden. The three-part docuseries is set to premiere on March 10, 2025, and the trailer was uploaded to Netflix’s official YouTube channel on February 18, 2025. By March 9, 2025, it had already crossed one million views.

The trailer opens with the sound of emergency sirens followed by archival clips including a statement from former U.S. President George W. Bush declaring war in response to the September 11, 2001 attacks.

It features interviews with intelligence officials and counterterrorism experts who played a role in the decade-long search for Osama bin Laden. It covers key moments such as discovering bin Laden’s compound in Abbottabad and the classified operation carried out by Navy SEAL Team 6.

The trailer builds tension using dramatized reenactments and real-world footage leading up to the final moments of the raid. Those involved in the mission describe the challenges they faced in tracking bin Laden and explain the significance of the operation.

What American Manhunt: Osama bin Laden is all about

The official logline for the documentary on Netflix reads:

"Featuring rare footage and interviews with CIA insiders, this edge-of-your-seat documentary series traces the epic hunt for Osama bin Laden."

The three-part documentary series American Manhunt: Osama bin Laden delves into the lengthy global hunt to find and assassinate Osama bin Laden. The al-Qaeda leader was the mastermind behind the September 11, 2001, attacks. The attack was well planned, with four hijacked flights.

Two planes crashed into the Twin Towers of the New York City-based World Trade Center, a third into the Pentagon, and the fourth, United Airlines Flight 93, into a Pennsylvania field after passengers fought back against the hijackers. The attack murdered 2,977 individuals, the most lethal act of terror in American history.

In the wake of the events of 9/11, intelligence agencies worldwide worked to locate bin Laden. His whereabouts were unknown for years until a significant break came in the year 2010.

His courier, Abu Ahmed, was identified by officials, and the officials traced him to a highly secure compound in the city of Abbottabad in Pakistan.

The series is directed by Mor Loushy and Daniel Sivan and includes eyewitness testimony by the intelligence officials and soldiers who were in charge of the operation.

The series provides a close-up view of the intelligence gathering operation, the risks involved, and the final implementation of Operation Neptune Spear. The raid killed bin Laden on May 2, 2011.

Looking back at the moments, former CIA Director Leon Panetta provided his perspective on its significance as noted in Tim, March 8, 2025.

“In many ways, we had really brought justice to all of those victims” of 9/11."

Stay tuned for more updates.

