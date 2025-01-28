Where is O.J. Simpson now? Details explored ahead of Netflix’s American Manhunt: O.J. Simpson

Netflix’s upcoming four-part docu-series titled, American Manhunt: O.J. Simpson, will replay the double murder of O.J. Simpson’s ex-spouse Nicole Simpson, and her friend Ron Goldman. This docu-series will begin streaming on January 29.

O.J. Simpson died on April 10, 2024, after a prolonged battle with cancer. Simpson’s family announced his death on April 11, a day after he died. About that, they posted on X:

"On April 10th, our father, Orenthal James Simpson, succumbed to his battle with cancer."

The double homicide trial and verdict of O.J. Simpson

Nicole Simpson and Ron Goldman were found stabbed to death outside Nicole’s apartment on June 12, 1994. O.J. Simpson was the first suspect in the double homicide and was arrested at his mansion in Los Angeles.

On January 5, 1995, the trial for the doubt homicide began. Jonnie Cochran, Alan Dershowitz, and F. Lee Bailey were among the criminal defense lawyers representing Simpson. The defense had claimed that Simpson was wrongly accused but the prosecution argued that he was a controlling and abusive husband.

Prosecutors also blood trail and DNA evidence and pointed out that he was missing for more than an hour on the night of the killings.

The prosecutor's memorable blunder during the trial on June 15, 1995, was to ask for the gloves that were allegedly worn by the killer to be put on Simpson. He tried them on but they didn’t fit. Defense Attorney Johnnie Cochran told the jury in his closing argument:

“If it doesn't fit, you must acquit."

Simpson was acquitted of all criminal charges on October 3, 1995.

An April 12, 2024, report by Reuters said:

"Many Black Americans celebrated his acquittal, seeing Simpson as the victim of bigoted police...Many white Americans were appalled by his exoneration."

The double homicide verdict in the civil court of O.J. Simpson

Since Nicole Simpson and Ron Goldman’s killer was not found, and O.J. was acquitted, Simpson and Goldman’s families filed a Civil lawsuit in 1997, which held O.J. liable for the two deaths.

New evidence including photographs of Simpson wearing the same type of shoes that had left bloody footprints at the crime scene were found, and the court ordered Simpson to pay $33.5 Million in damages.

O.J. Simpson’s Las Vegas arrest

As per ABC News in 2007, Simpson and five other men held two dealers at gunpoint and stole sports memorabilia worth thousands of dollars in a casino hotel in Los Angeles.

On October 3, 2008, thirteen years after his acquittal in the murder trial, he was convicted by a Las Vegas jury on account of robbery and kidnapping. He was sentenced to 33 years in prison.

Simpson apologized for his actions in court, saying:

"I didn't know I was doing anything illegal. ... I'm sorry for all of it."

Simpson was released on parole in 2017 and in 2021 at the age of 74, he was granted early release from parole due to good behavior.

O.J. Simpson’s death

Simpson died on April 10, 2024, due to prostate cancer. His family announced his death on April 11 with a post on X:

"On April 10th, our father, Orenthal James Simpson, succumbed to his battle with cancer. He was surrounded by his children and grandchildren. During this time of transition, his family asks that you please respect their wishes for privacy and grace."

American Manhunt: O.J. Simpson will be available for streaming on Netflix from January 29.

