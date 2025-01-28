How was OJ Simpson linked to the Kardashians? Details explored ahead of Netflix’s American Manhunt: O.J. Simpson

Netflix’s American Manhunt: O.J. Simpson is set to premiere on January 29, 2025. The show explores the controversial murder case of Nicole Brown Simpson, ex-wife of former NFL player O.J. Simpson. Simpson was acquitted of the murders of Nicole and her friend Ronald Goldman following an eight-month court battle that has been dubbed the Trial of the Century.

Before the Kardashian family gained fame in the media and entertainment world, they were thrust into the spotlight when they found themselves at the center of Simpson's trial. This occurred shortly after O.J. was charged for the double murders, prompting retired attorney Robert Kardashian to return to practicing law.

After renewing his license, he joined Simpson's legal team to fight the case. Here is everything to know about the Kardashian family's association with Simpson.

The O.J. Simpson murder trial and the Kardashian family's involvement

O.J. Simpson and Robert Kardashian became friends in the 1970s because their wives were best friends. Nicole Brown Simpson shared a close bond with Kris Jenner, who was then married to Robert Kardashian. The closeness between the two families was evident when the former NFL star stated that he was Kim Kardashian's godfather.

In June 1994, Brown Simpson and Ronald Goldman were stabbed to death in Los Angeles, with O.J. being the primary suspect. He initially evaded arrest by fleeing from law enforcement officers, leading to an infamous televised car chase.

O.J. was soon charged with double murder, resulting in one of the most controversial trials in US history. This trial divided the Kardashian family, as Kris and Robert found themselves supporting Brown and O.J., respectively. Although they had already divorced by that time, they remained good friends.

Kim Kardashian recalled this rift that drove a wedge between her parents in a 2019 episode of E! True Hollywood Story, stating:

"My family was always super close except for the time when my dad was representing O.J. and my mom was Nicole's best friend."

She also revealed that she and Kourtney Kardashian attended the courtroom with their father during O.J.'s trial, which upset their mother. She said:

“One day my dad took me and Kourtney in to the trial, and my mom happened to be sitting with Nicole's family, and we looked over and my mom's, like, looking at us like, 'What are you girls doing here and why are you sitting on that side?'"

In 1991, Kim's mother, Kris Jenner, married Olympic gold medalist Caitlyn Jenner. Caitlyn supported Kris and was the only person in that family to post about Simpson's death on social media.

The Kardashians celebrated Simpson's initial verdict

Initially, in 1995, O.J. Simpson was found not guilty by the court after a lengthy trial. This verdict was celebrated by the Kardashians. Kim recalled in E! True Hollywood Story how she and her siblings went to O.J.'s house to celebrate:

"All the kids stayed home from school. We saw the verdict and then afterwards my dad called us and was like, 'OK, meet me at Uncle OJ's house. We're all going to go there and celebrate,'" she said.

Two years later, O.J. Simpson was found guilty of the double murders.

Catch one of the most notorious murder trials in US legal history on Netflix's American Manhunt: O.J. Simpson.

