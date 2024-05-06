Tom Brady Netflix roast highlights: Listing every joke made by NFL icon from Bill Belichick debate to Gisele Bundchen dig

Tom Brady woke up and chose violence on Sunday night during the live Netflix special "The Roast of Tom Brady."

The seven-time Super Bowl champion had shots ready. The 15-minute segment from Tom Brady was hilarous, and fans across the social media thoroughly enjoyed the roast.

In case you missed it, here's every joke Tom Brady mentioned, taking aim at every person in the room, from his former teammates to the comedians and actors.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Tom Brady settles Bill Belichick debate with hilarious analogy

The debate of "Who was influential in Patriots dynasty - Tom Brady or Bill Belichick?" will go on for ages. But the seven-time Super Bowl champion decided to play around with it and settled the debate.

"I've been out of the game for a minute. So I'm curious 'how many Super Bowl rings have you won since I left?' Maybe it's not just the guy on the sideline. When I go to the Indy 500, I don't ask the winning driver, 'hey, who gassed up your car?'"

Expand Tweet

Tom Brady takes dig at Gisele Bundchen

Tom Brady had jokes for his ex-wife Gisele Bundchen. The duo divorced in October 2022, ending their 13-year marriage.

It was reported that Brady's desire to keep playing football was among the reasons that led to the decision. Brady retired in February 2022 but announced his unretirement six weeks later.

Brady joked that he still misses the love of his life - football.

"There have been a lot of jokes tonight, but the truth is, I missed the love of my life - Football."

Tom Brady roasts Kim Kardashian and takes dig at Kanye West

Tom Brady didn't hold back in roasting Kim Kardashian and taking a job at Kanye West.

He said that she was terrified of being at the show because her kids were at home with her ex-husband Kanye West. The joke instatly went viral and took social media by storm.

“I know Kim was terrified to be here tonight … not because of this but because her kids are at home with their dad.”

Expand Tweet

Tom Brady drags Roger Goodell and seemingly admits role in Deflategate

Tom Brady looks like he has admitted his role in Deflategate. On Sunday, during Netflix's live show in Los Angeles, Brady joked about how Roger Goodell and the NFL handled the infamous saga.

“Remember Deflategate?” Brady asked. “The NFL spent $20 million and found that it was more probable than not that I was generally aware and someone may have deflated my footballs. You could have just given me the $20 million, and I would have just told you I f–king did it.

Expand Tweet

Tom Brady stunns Rob Gronkowski with Aaron Hernandez joke

Rob Gronkowski is regarded as the greatest tight end in the NFL by many. He spent nine out of his 11 seasons in NFL with the Patriots.

Brady joked that Gronkowksi was good because of the low bar for TEs, among which not murdering people was a requirement. He made reference to Aaron Hernanzez, who was convicted for murder, which stunned Gronkowski.

"Despite everything we've seen here tonight. Gronk was actually useful on the field. Although the bar for Patriot tight ends was pretty low back then. Block. Catch. Don't Murder."

Expand Tweet

Julian Edelman catches strays from Tom Brady

Julian Edelman had one of the best chemistry with Tom Brady on the field. The NFL icon joked by calling Edelman a "stalker."

"Bro you can live in my guest house. Swim in my pool; try on my f**king jogger, any other sick sh*t you do when I'm not around. But you're f**king stalker bro. You'll never be me. Ever."

Randy Moss gets obliterated by Tom Brady

Randy Moss played four seasons with the Patriots. He's one of the greatest wide receivers to never win a championship. Brady roasted Moss for asking him for a Super Bowl ring.

"Can you believe that guy up here begging me 'T-boy give me one of your rings.' Give you ring? B**ch please. You'd be lucky if I sent you a text."

Tom Brady roasts Bill Belichick for sneaking out of girl's house

Tom Brady poked fun at Bill Belichick for sneaking out of a girl's house at 6 am in the morning.

"Everybody asked me which ring is my favorite? I used to say that next one. But now that I'm retired, my favorite ring is the camera that Coach Belichick sneaking out of that poor girl's house at 6am a few months ago. Ayy you still got it. Respect baby."

Expand Tweet

Bill Belichick went viral recently when a camera recorded the former Patriots HC leaving the home.

Expand Tweet

Tom Brady roasts Peyton Manning, Brett Favre

Brady started off his segment firing shots at his long-term rival and NFL icon Peyton Manning. The two have went head-to-head 17 times during their career. But with Brady holding the upper hand with 11 wins, he let Peyton know that.

"I know sometimes you live in Denver, and sometimes you live in Louisiana. But you will always live in my shadow."

Expand Tweet

Brady also reminisced their long rivalry in taking dig at Brett Favre and Antonio Cromartie.

"When Peyton and I started playing, Brett Favre was still faxing his d**k pics. And Antonio Cromartie had only one kid.”

Brett Favre was once accused of sending his d**k pic to Jenn Sterger, who was a "Playboy" model and TV personality, before joining the New York Jets.

Tom Brady throws shade at late OJ Simpson

Brady decided to also throw shade at the late OJ Simpson over his infamous white Ford Bronco police chase.

"When I heard there was a slow white Bronco heading down the 405 to come here tonight, I thought we might actually see a real football legend," Brady said.

OJ Simpson died on April 10, 2023 due to prostate cancer.

Expand Tweet

Tom Brady makes wild 9/11 joke involving Drew Bledsoe

It's known that Tom Brady replaced an injured Drew Bledsoe as the starting quarterback for the New England Patriots.

Bledsoe suffered a freak injury on September 23, 2001, weeks after the infamous 9/11 attack. Brady, during his roast, made fun of Bledsoe.

"Like the rest of America, always remember where I was that fateful day in September of 2001 when tragically those two jets slammed into Drew Bledsoe," Brady joked.

Expand Tweet

Brady flexes his Super Bowl victories and pokes fun of Peyton Manning

Tom Brady won seven Super Bowls in his NFL career, and Peyton Manning won two. The former Patriots quarterback poked fun at the Broncos legend for having fewer championships while also explaining why he decided to agree for the roast.

"People ask 'Tom, why would you do this roast now? It's simple. I can take all the hits. I would have done this earlier, but I've just been too busy winning championships, which explains why Peyton did this roast eight years ago."

Kevin Hart was another victim of Tom Brady's roast

Kevin Hart was next in line for Brady. The NFL icon missed the 2008 season due to a torn ACL and MCL on his left knee. Brady addressed his weak knees and said that it was because he requested Netflix to change the host to legendary comedian Dave Chappelle.

"I've heard some people talk about me having bad knees. You know my knees are so f**ked up Kevin, because I spent so many goddamn hours on the floor begging Netflix to get Chappelle to host this. F**k you Kevin."

Tom Brady rips Bills Mafia, Eagles, Colts and Giants fans

Tom Brady had a lot of time, so he took his time to settle scores. Brady took aim at the fans of Bills Mafia, Eagles, Colts and Giants.

“I’m trying to buy the Raiders. I’m tired of owning the Colts and the Bills.”

"How can you call yourselves the (Bills) Mafia? At least the mafia has a ring you can kiss."

“Screw Colts fans! Colts are just Broncos who don’t f***.”

"Philly fans are a bunch of racist a**holes."

Tom Brady takes dig at Taylor Swift and Chiefs fans

Taylor Swift and the Chiefs were also among the victims of Tom Brady's roast. The NFL icon threw shade at Chiefs Kindgom because of their fans being 14-year-old girls and brushed off their successful run in the recent years.

“Kansas City, you say your stadium is the loudest. It helps when your fans are 14-year-old girls … in honor of TAY TAY (Taylor Swift). … Let's take a look at the Chiefs Eras; Terrible for 50 years, good for 5. Shake it off.”

Expand Tweet

The full episode of Tom Brady roast is available on Netflix.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback