Tom Brady came all guns blazing during the Netflix special "The Roast of Tom Brady." After over two and half hours of taking jabs from former NFL stars to actors and comedians, Brady decided to return the favor. One of his targets was Taylor Swift.

The 46-year-old started his roast by addressing Peyton Manning and Brett Favre, among others. The seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback then took a dig at the different NFL fan bases, starting with the Bills mafia, before targeting Taylor Swift and the Kansas City Chiefs fans.

Brady mocked their fan base by claiming that they were "14-year-old girls," who attended the game due to Taylor Swift, who is dating Chiefs TE Travis Kelce. He also threw shade at their success in recent years after being "terrible" for five decades.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Here's what Brady said:

“Kansas City, you say your stadium is the loudest. It helps when your fans are 14-year-old girls… in honor of TAY TAY [Taylor Swift]… Let's take a look at the Chiefs Eras; Terrible for 50 years, good for 5. Shake it off.”

Expand Tweet

Tom Brady clowned the Bills Mafia, Colts and Eagles fan base in Netflix special

Tom Brady played for 23 years in the NFL. Along the course of his illustrious career, he dominated a lot of teams and showed no mercy. The Buffalo Bills, being in AFC East and the Peyton Manning-led Indianapolis Colts were notable franchises Brady went up against constantly.

During his Netflix special, he decied to take jabs. Addressing his bid to buy the Las Vegas Raiders, Brady started to take shots at the Bills, Colts and the Eagles, along with the Chiefs.

“I’m trying to buy the Raiders. I’m tired of owning the Colts and the Bills.”

Tom Brady has a record of 16-4 win-loss record against the Indianapolis Colts and a staggering 33-3 record against the Buffalo Bills.

"How can you call yourselves the Mafia? At least the mafia has a ring you can kiss."

“Screw Colts fans! Colts are just Broncos who don’t f***.”

Brady didn't mince words while speaking of the Eagles fan base.

“Philly fans are a bunch of racist a**holes. But Kevin Hart is from there, so I understand. Philly has to grease their poles when they win a Championship, and how do they do it? By rubbing someone from Philadelphia on them.”

Brady has a record of 7-2 against the Philadelphia Eagles, with one of the loss coming in the Superbowl LII, which the New England Patriots were favored to win.