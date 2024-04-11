O.J. Simpson cause of death explored: What happened to Hall of Fame RB?

OJ Simpson, former Hall of Fame running back, has passed away. The legendary RB was 76 years old and had endured a difficult battle with cancer, one he ultimately lost as it claimed his life. He was surrounded by his remaining family members as he went. Cancer reportedly came up a few months ago, and it wasn't a drawn out fight.

His surviving family members shared a statement detailing his death to X, formerly known as Twitter:

"On April 10th, our father, Orenthal James Simpson, succumbed to his battle with cancer. He was surrounded by his children and grandchildren. During this time of transition, his family asks that you please respect their wishes for privacy and grace."

Simpson had been undergoing cancer treatments for a few months but ultimately could not defeat it. There were initially rumors that he had to go to hospice care for the illness, but he refuted those. He did not refute the cancer reports, and that ultimately proved to be his cause of death.

OJ Simpson passes after bout with cancer

OJ Simpson briefly revealed that he had "caught cancer" in 2023, but suggested that he no longer had it. Whether or not this is the same cancer, prostate cancer, that came for him again in 2024 is unclear.

Simpson rose to fame playing for the Buffalo Bills. He was a six-time Pro Bowler, five-time All-Pro running back and the 1973 MVP. He's one of the few players to have recorded over 2,000 rushing yards in his career. He also played for the San Francisco 49ers but got much more notable after his career when he was accused of double murder.

Simpson was notably more frail in recent public appearances. He was spotted using a cane recently as well before his death. He is one of the most infamous athletes to ever live, and one of the most controversial.

Simpson's chase from the police is one of the most newsworthy events in the modern era. An entire vehicle line is known for that. His trial also went on to become a massive point in US history. All of this made for one of the most interesting NFL players of all time.

Our thoughts are with his family during this time.