7 documentaries like American Manhunt: O. J. Simpson

American Manhunt: O.J. Simpson revisits the trial of O.J. Simpson, one of the greatest football players of all time. His trial for the 1994 killings of his ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and her friend Ron Goldman outside her Los Angeles home tarnished his reputation.

Born on July 9, 1947, Orenthal James "The Juice" Simpson passed away on April 10, 2024. He was an actor, TV personality, and former NFL player. He played in the NFL for 11 seasons, mostly with the Buffalo Bills. His prosecution for the twin murders overshadowed his legacy.

In the four-part documentary American Manhunt: O.J. Simpson, important people are interviewed, such as his buddy Ron Shipp and agent Mike Gilbert, while startling facts about the case are revealed.

Here are seven more documentaries about trials and legal controversies that viewers of American Manhunt: O.J. Simpson might find interesting.

Disclaimer: The following list is ranked in no particular order, and the opinions expressed belong solely to the author.

The Confession Tapes and 6 other documentaries like American Manhunt: O. J. Simpson

1) Untouchable (2019)

Untouchable (Image via Hulu)

Untouchable is a British documentary directed by Ursula Macfarlane, tracing the rise and fall of Harvey Weinstein, co-founder of Miramax, to become an eminent Hollywood mogul. It also reveals the hidden decades-long abuse that was concealed behind his success.

It presents interviews with accusers such as Erika Rosenbaum, Paz de la Huerta, and Rosanna Arquette. And details Weinstein’s downfall and its global effects, along with the emergence of the #MeToo movement through testimony and reporting.

Both documentaries reveal the hidden scandals of powerful figures—American Manhunt covers O.J. Simpson’s trial, while Untouchable exposes Harvey Weinstein’s misconduct.

Where to watch: Prime Video

2) The Confession Tapes (2017- 2019)

The Confession Tapes (Image via Netflix)

The Confession Tapes is a docu-series examining cases where suspects may have been wrongly convicted based on false confessions. Each episode involves experts in criminal law, psychology, and wrongful convictions while analyzing the different accounts of the crimes.

In order to evaluate the veracity of the confessions, the series includes recordings of police interrogations as well as interviews with investigators, attorneys, and specialists.

The Confession Tapes investigates examples in which confessions are questioned, revealing legal systemic flaws that were apparent in Simpson's prosecution, much like American Manhunt: O.J. Simpson.

Where to watch: Netflix

3) The Jinx: The Life and Deaths of Robert Durst (2015)

The Jinx: The Life and Deaths of Robert Durst (Image via Apple TV+)

The Jinx is a true crime documentary series about Robert Durst, a New York real estate heir and convicted murderer. The six-episode series examines his involvement in three crimes: the 2001 murder of Morris Black, which he claimed was self-defense; the 2000 murder of Susan Berman; and the 1982 disappearance of his wife, Kathie.

By using interviews, archival footage, and reenactments, it teases out discrepancies in Durst's tale, including a crucial discovery that links his handwriting to Berman's killing.

Much like American Manhunt: O.J. Simpson, The Jinx uses revelations and investigative reporting to paint the truth of a high-profile man accused of multiple murders.

Where to watch: Prime Video

4) Paradise Lost: The Child Murders at Robin Hood Hills (1996)

The Jinx: The Life and Deaths of Robert Durst (Image via Prime Video)

Paradise Lost: The Child Murders at Robin Hood Hills is a documentary by Joe Berlinger and Bruce Sinofsky. It focuses on the West Memphis Three, three teenagers accused of murdering and mutilating three boys in 1993, allegedly as part of a satanic ritual.

The documentary centers on Jason Baldwin, Damien Echols, and Jessie Misskelley’s arrest and trials. It emphasizes the community’s belief in a satanic motive, interviews with law enforcement, the accused, and victims' families, and Misskelley's coerced confession, influenced by conservative, evangelical views.

Similar to American Manhunt's examination of Simpson's contentious acquittal, Paradise Lost explores the faulty legal system. Both documentaries focus on the wrongful convictions of people accused of infamous crimes.

Where to watch: Prime Video, HBO Max

5) Making a Murderer (2015)

Making a Murderer (Image via Netflix)

Laura Ricciardi and Moira Demos created the series Making a Murderer, which follows Steven Avery. After being falsely convicted in 1985 and serving 18 years, Avery was charged with Teresa Halbach's murder in 2005.

The series also discusses the case of his nephew Brendan Dassey, who was found guilty of aiding and abetting Halbach's murder and was later exonerated. Avery sued Manitowoc County, but was arrested again for Halbach's murder.

The convictions of Avery and Dassey sparked controversy and public outcry, with many calling for a review, even though Wisconsin officials disputed how the evidence was presented in the Netflix series.

Similar to American Manhunt: O.J. Simpson, Making a Murderer centers on a contentious case that raises concerns about the judicial system's fairness, exposing its shortcomings and igniting public discussions.

Where to watch: Netflix

6) The Central Park Five (2012)

The Central Park Five (Image via PBS)

The Central Park Five is a documentary directed by Ken Burns, Sarah Burns, and David McMahon that deals with the Central Park Five case in which five juvenile teenagers were wrongfully convicted of the 1989 r*pe of Trisha Meili and assault of others in Central Park.

It shows how the five teens were arrested, interrogated, and pressured into confessions that led to their convictions. Despite flaws in the prosecution and police failing to connect Matias Reyes—a convicted r*pist and murderer—who confessed in 2001, the case went unresolved for years.

In 2002, DNA evidence proved Reyes was the sole perpetrator, leading to the teens' convictions being overturned.

Both documentaries focus on people who were wrongfully convicted; American Manhunt examines the racial and legal issues of O.J. Simpson's trial, while The Central Park Five concentrates on forced confessions.

Where to watch: PBS, Prime Video, Apple TV+

7) OJ: Made in America (2016)

O.J.: Made in America (Image via ESPN)

O.J.: Made in America is a 2016 documentary directed by Ezra Edelman for ESPN Films as part of their 30 for 30 series. The film won the Academy Award for Best Documentary Feature at the 89th Academy Awards.

Based on a five-part drama that chronicles O.J. Simpson from his rise to football fame at the University of Southern California and subsequent notoriety within American culture, this project researches the meeting of race and celebrity.

Through interviews and archival footage, the documentary parallels his success, scandal, and trial with racial tensions and police conflicts. It includes full footage of the Watts riots and the Rodney King video to contextualize the Simpson trial.

Like American Manhunt: O.J. Simpson, this documentary examines Simpson’s trial, life, and its cultural impact amid racial tensions and media frenzy.

Where to watch: Disney+, Hulu, Prime Video, Apple TV+

Viewers can watch all four episodes of American Manhunt: O.J. Simpson on Netflix.

