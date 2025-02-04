5 TV specials similar to The Fall of Diddy

A four-part docuseries titled The Fall of Diddy looks into the allegations of sexual assault and abuse brought to light against the rapper Sean Diddy Combs. It began airing on Max on January 27, 2025, and includes testimonies by people who witnessed Diddy's abusive side before he became famous. The docuseries goes deep into his formative years, later fame, and eventual downfall.

Viewers interested in shows like The Fall of Diddy, which covers a famous personality or institution and reveals its hidden agendas, can check the list below for some similar documentary series.

Disclaimer: The article contains the writer's personal opinions.

Wild Wild Country, Keep Sweet: Pray and Obey, and other shows like The Fall of Diddy

1) Dancing for the Devil: The 7M TikTok Cult

Trending

Still from the show (Image via Netflix)

The three-part documentary series, Dancing for the Devil: The 7M TikTok Cult, investigates the alleged cult within the Shekinah Church, which was led by a self-styled leader, Robert Shinn. The docuseries reveals how talented dancers were allured by the religious promises of the cult and were made to cut off all ties from their families.

The show, like The Fall of Diddy, explores the life of a famous figure, Robert Shinn, and his rise and fall through interviews with people.

Where to watch: Netflix

2) Wild Wild Country

Still from the show (Image via Netflix)

This six-part docuseries investigates the rise of Indian Guru Osho, or Bhagwan Shree Rajneesh, and his personal assistant, Ma Anand Sheela. The duo started a cult-like community of followers in Oregon, US, during the 1980s.

Similar to The Fall of Diddy, the series chronicles Osho's journey from fame to his ultimate downfall due to allegations of drugs, abuse, corruption, and politics. Both series focus on a charismatic personality.

Where to watch: Netflix

3) Keep Sweet: Pray and Obey

Still from the show (Image via Netflix)

This four-part miniseries investigates the practices of a polygamous Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. It began as an offshoot of Mormonism and was led by a controlling leader, Rulon Jeffs.

The series has the same premise as The Fall of Diddy, where it looks into the allegations of abuse against a famous personality. Both shows offer a biting inside look through interviews with survivors.

Where to watch: Netflix

4) The Program: Cons, Cults, and Kidnapping

Still from the show (Image via Netflix)

The true crime documentary The Program: Cons, Cults, and Kidnapping looks into the illegal practices at the Academy at Ivy Ridge. The three-episode series reveals, through the stories of former classmates, the alleged manipulative tactics used on students to abuse them. The Academy was marketed as a correctional school for misbehaving teens.

Like The Fall of Diddy, the series shines a light on a popular institution, if not a person, that used its fame to manipulate and abuse.

Where to watch: Netflix

5) Hillsong: A Megachurch Exposed

Still from the show (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

This four-part docuseries is an exposé into the alleged scandals that led to the fall of a famous Church that counted among its followers like Justin Bieber and Vanessa Hudgens. The series reveals how the Church got tainted due to reports of sexual abuse, homophobia, and financial mismanagement.

Like The Fall of Diddy, the show has a similar premise, where it investigates the fall of an institution from fame through interviews with journalists and experts.

Where to watch: Prime Video

Viewers are welcome to go through the list and choose a docuseries of their liking.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback