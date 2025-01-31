Diddy's former head of security, Roger Bonds, provided valuable insight into the life of the rapper and convicted s*x offender in the latest documentary series, The Fall of Diddy. The series premiered on Max on January 27, 2025.

The docuseries features accounts of witnesses who are a part of Diddy's case, as well as people who were once close to the rapper, including Roger Bonds. He served as Diddy's head of security from 2003 to 2012.

Bonds revealed that he witnessed Diddy physically abuse at least two of his ex-girlfriends. He also shared about the rapper's alleged dependence on drugs and how it affected his sleep. Meanwhile, in December 2024, Bonds shared a video on Instagram about his battle with prostate cancer. In the same post, he also called himself a “certified DV advocate.” However, he has since maintained a low profile.

Roger Bonds was Diddy's head of security

Roger Bonds witnessed Diddy's lifestyle first-hand as his head of security for around 9 years. In the documentary mini-series, he shared his observations and insight about the rapper's alleged aggressive behavior towards those around him.

He claimed that Diddy was physically and verbally abusive towards his ex-girlfriends, Cassie Ventura and Kim Porter. He also claimed that Diddy used to invite unfamiliar men into his room with Ventura. Cassie, in her lawsuit filed against her former boyfriend in November 2023, mentioned that Bonds tried to intervene and save her when Diddy was allegedly trying to assault her.

Furthermore, Roger shared about the drug abuse that was allegedly prevalent in Diddy's circle. Additionally, in an episode of Piers Morgan Uncensored, Bonds called his former employer a "king manipulator" with a "god syndrome."

More about Roger Bonds' life and experiences

Bonds was born in Harlem, New York, during a time of drug epidemic, crime, and economic hardship in the 1980s. He endured a difficult home life, as he alleged in an interview that his father often physically abused his mother. As a result, Bonds spent his teenage years out of the house, getting involved in petty crimes. He was even accused in a murder case.

However, he was found not guilty, but a few years later, he allegedly took the blame for a serious criminal charge to protect his friend.

After spending nine years protecting Diddy, the former security guard quit in 2012. Meanwhile, he remained silent about the rapper's behavior until recently. Since the allegations against Diddy became public, he has given multiple interviews to share his testimony. On the other hand, in December 2024, Roger Bonds shared a video on Instagram revealing that he has been dealing with prostate cancer.

About The Fall of Diddy

The Fall of Diddy is a documentary mini-series that deals with the sensational case of the rapper's alleged crimes. Sean John Combs, better known as Diddy, was once a celebrated rapper, record producer, and record executive. He was also one of the wealthiest music artists in the world.

Diddy has been a recipient of numerous accolades, including multiple Grammy Awards. However, he has now been accused of various crimes such as r*pe, murder, s*xual harassment, s*x trafficking, and physical abuse. Currently, the rapper is awaiting trial in federal custody at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn.

The Fall of Diddy features several interviews with people close to the convict, including Roger Bonds, to paint a clearer picture of the case. The series is available to stream on Max in the United States. Here's how the platform describes it:

"Pull back the curtain on music mogul Sean Combs as allegations of long-hidden violence and abuse emerge to shock the world."

Stay tuned for more news and updates on The Fall of Diddy and other such shows and films on Max as the year unfolds.

