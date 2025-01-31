"I feel like the devil that would come out of him"— Woman who allegedly dated Diddy claims rapper asked her to "coat herself in warmed baby oil"

A woman who allegedly dated the currently incarcerated music mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs for four years has recently claimed to have seen him months before his arrest. In September 2024, the rapper was arrested on charges of s*x trafficking, racketeering, and transportation to engage in pr*stitution.

In an interview with Rolling Stone published on January 28, 2025, the woman— who has been referred to by the pseudonym Nicole— likened Diddy to the "devil" and detailed the effect of drugs on the multi-millionaire music mogul.

“I feel like the devil that would come out of him was during these turn-up times. It would be like a switch. We would be having so much fun, and then there’s like a time where he’s just taken it too far drug-wise, that he wants exactly what he wants,” she claimed during the interview.

Trending

She added:

"The person that I was so in love with, that I cared about like family — I’m finding out every single day that this person is a monster. I was making up excuses for [him] drugging and [s*xually assaulting] me. … I’m finding out that maybe I didn’t know this person and I was just manipulated.”

According to Nicole, she last met the rapper before his arrest in July 2024. He allegedly "shoved two pills into her mouth," which made her unconscious. After waking up several hours later, she found that the room was massacred and filled with empty bottles of baby oil, towels, food, wine bottles, and a hookah.

The Bad Boy Records boss last reached out to Nicole allegedly one day before his arrest in September 2024. He asked Nicole to visit him in New York City, but she turned down the request. After his arrest, Nicole filed an anonymous lawsuit against Diddy and accused him of s*xual assault and battery.

In the lawsuit, Nicole explained her encounters with the rapper. Nicole claimed that she would be tasked with "performing a show" for him. The legal filing also alleged that Nicole would be forced to take a drug called ecstasy and to:

“Coat herself in warmed baby oil.”

According to Nicole, Diddy would often use baby oil during his alleged s*xual encounters. She told Rolling Stone that the music mogul would often finish an entire bottle in five minutes.

"I don’t know what you need a thousand for"— When Diddy's lawyer opened up about his 1000 baby oil bottles claim

O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire In A Special One Night Only Event - Source: Getty

In an article published by TMZ on September 25, 2024, Diddy's attorney Marc Agnifilo was interviewed as part of the Tubi documentary, The Downfall of Diddy: The Indictment. In the interview, Agnifilo was asked about the 1000 bottles of baby oil discovered at the rapper's residences during raids. According to him, Diddy bought them "in bulk" from Costcos.

“I guess — I don’t know what you need a thousand [for]. One bottle of baby oil goes a long way. I don’t know what you need a thousand for. [Diddy] has a big house. He buys in bulk. I think they have Costcos in every place where he has a home,” Agnifilo explained.

Diddy's houses in Los Angeles and Miami were raided by Homeland Security in early 2024 as part of their s*x trafficking investigation as mentioned in his lawsuits. They reportedly discovered a thousand bottles of baby oil, several bottles of lubricant, weapons like three AR-15s, controlled substances, extra linens, and lightings.

In the interview for the Tubi documentary, Marc Agnifilo claimed that the massive supply of baby oil was for the rapper to engage in "threesomes" and not for his alleged "freak-offs."

“I don’t know where the number ‘1,000’ came from. I can’t imagine it’s thousands [of bottles of baby oil and lube], and I’m not really sure what the baby oil has to do with anything,” he continued.

When the interviewer suggested that baby oil was perhaps used as "a lubricant for an orgy," the attorney explained that the reasoning didn't justify the presence of a thousand bottles. According to him, the only explanation was that the rapper bought them in bulk from a store like Costco.

It wasn't the first time Marc Agnifilo talked about the alleged 1000 bottles of baby oil discovered at Diddy's residence. In another September 2024 interview with the New York Post, he suggested that "1000" was a huge number and perhaps was an exaggeration.

“I mean, there is a Costco right down the street. I think Americans buy in bulk, as we know. And you know these are consensual adults doing what consensual adults do. You know, we can’t get so puritanical in this country to think that somehow s*x is a bad thing, because, if it was, there would be no more people,” Agnifilo explained to The NY Post.

At present, Diddy is locked up at the Special Housing Unit in Brooklyn's Metropolitan Detention Center. The musician's trial is scheduled to start on May 5, 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback