Snow White (2025): Release date, cast, trailer, and everything we know so far

The live-action version of Snow White (2025), one of the most anticipated Disney movies, is set to come out on March 21, 2025, in the US theaters. The movie is a modern take on the classic 1937 animated movie Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs.

Fans of the original story can't wait to see how Disney turns this classic fairy tale into a beautiful live-action movie. Although the story is based on a classic fairy tale by the Brothers Grimm, it has been updated to fit modern tastes.

In an interview with Variety on September 10, 2022, Rachel Zegler, who plays the titular character, mentioned:

“She's dreaming about becoming the leader she knows she can be and the leader that her late father told her that she could be if she was fearless, fair brave and true.”

So, it's no longer enough for the protagonist to wait for a prince to save her. This time, she has a hand in her own fate and fights with a new character named Jonathan.

Like many Disney remakes, there will be big changes to the old story, like how the seven dwarfs are portrayed after recent complaints.

In a statement to ABC's Good Morning America published on January 27, 2022, Disney mentioned:

"To avoid reinforcing stereotypes from the original animated film, we are taking a different approach with these seven characters and have been consulting with members of the dwarfism community."

As was already said, the movie will be in theaters all over the US on March 21, 2025. It was shown for the first time in the whole world in Segovia, Spain, on March 12, 2025.

Plot

In this 2025 version, the old fairy tale is told in a new way. The kingdom's fairest person, Snow White, lives a quiet life until her father marries the beautiful but vain Evil Queen.

The Queen is so envious of her beauty that she looks in her magic mirror and sees that Snow White is the most beautiful person in the world. The Queen is so mad that she tells the huntsman to kill Snow White, but he lets her get away into the forest.

The protagonist hides out in the woods with seven dwarfs, who make her feel welcome. In the meantime, the Queen keeps looking for her. Queen uses dark magic to make an apple that will poison her and put her to sleep forever.

Snow White meets Jonathan, a brave and rebellious young man, while she is hiding. Jonathan helps her deal with the Queen's growing threats as they work together.

Jonathan and the other dwarfs fight the Queen and break the curse after Snow White eats the poisoned apple. She wakes up in the end not because of a prince's kiss but because she is strong and her friends are there for her.

She comes back to the kingdom as its rightful queen and makes things fair and peaceful again. The story is a celebration of friendship, courage, and being strong.

Cast of the movie

Expand Tweet

In the movie, Rachel Zegler plays Snow White, a part that has made her famous in the animated movie. Gal Gadot gives the villainous character of the Evil Queen with a new level of intensity. Jonathan, a love interest Robin Hood-esque played by Broadway star Andrew Burnap, helps the protagonist on her quest.

Ansu Kabia plays the Huntsman, Martin Klebba portrays Grumpy, Dujonna Gift plays Maple, and Colin Michael Carmichael acts as Farno.

Jeremy Swift voices Doc, the intelligent and wise leader of the dwarfs, while Martin Klebba takes on the role of Grumpy, the grouchy yet endearing dwarf. George Salazar lends his voice to Happy, the cheerful member of the group, and Andy Grotelueschen portrays Sleepy, the always-tired dwarf.

Tituss Burgess brings Bashful to life, adding a touch of shyness to the character, and Jason Kravits voices Sneezy, the dwarf who can't seem to stop sneezing.

What's in the trailer?

The trailer gives the viewers a glimpse into the movie's visual style, set against the backdrop of a magical kingdom. In the teaser, the protagonist, who is determined to be the fairest, flees from the wrath of the Evil Queen.

One of the most memorable moments in the trailer comes when the Queen asks her magic mirror, "Who is the fairest of them all?" and is told, "Famed is thy beauty." As the Queen's jealousy grows, the protagonist escapes into the woods, where she encounters new allies, including the dwarfs.

The trailer hints at the protagonist's journey of self-discovery, as she is no longer a passive damsel but an active participant in the fight against the Queen. One person in the trailer mentions, "The people need some kindness," while another states, "I really don't remember you being this opinionated."

Snow White is going to be released on March 21, 2025.

