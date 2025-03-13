Disney's Snow White, which suffered incredible backlash, will reportedly be scaling back on its usual over-the-top premiere in Los Angeles. The studio has reportedly opted for a quiet, laid-back pre-party and screening at the El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood on Saturday, March 15.

Although both stars, Rachel Zegler, 23, and Gal Gadot, 39, will be attending the premiere of the movie, they will not be answering questions from media outlets. Moreover, Disney Studios has allegedly handpicked only a select few photographers and a house crew to cover the premiere. Zegler plays Snow White, and Gadot plays the Evil Queen.

Why is Disney scaling down Snow White’s premiere? Explained

The Walt Disney Co. has opted out of its usual gala premiere and has chosen to go for a subdued Hollywood premiere of its upcoming live-action movie. The decision comes after weathering criticism over the live-action film’s casting.

The decision comes as a result of years of controversy surrounding the film, which has mostly been fueled by lead actor Rachel Zegler, who is vocal about her political and cultural views. The 23-year-old actor has been cast as the first Latina Snow White and has dismissed the 1937 animated classic as “extremely dated," criticizing its central romance.

Due to the controversy Disney studio is facing over this, they have decided to hold a scaled-down premiere. Disney has refused to comment on its decision, and Zegler and Gadot did not respond to the comments.

Snow White premieres on March 21, 2025, and it has been riddled with controversy following the decision of the creators to replace the seven dwarfs in the story with “magical creatures” of different genders and sizes. For this, many have criticized Disney for being too “woke.” Some also took an issue with Zegler being cast as the lead because she is a Latina actress.

The upcoming Disney live-action movie has been facing a lot of criticism

Actor Peter Dinklage, who has dwarfism, has shared his critiques about the film, saying:

“Literally no offense to anyone, but I was a little taken aback [when] they were very proud to cast a Latina actress as Snow White, but you’re still telling the story of ‘Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs.’”

He continued:

“You’re progressive in one way but then you’re still making that f–king backward story about seven dwarfs living in a cave together. What the f–k are you doing, man? Have I done anything to advance the cause from my soapbox? I guess I’m not loud enough.”

Recently, Zegler herself has faced criticism after she spoke out against those who voted for Donald Trump in the 2024 election and also for calling the original animated Snow White “extremely dated.” The actor had said:

“She’s not going to be saved by the prince and she’s not going to be dreaming about true love. She’s dreaming about becoming the leader she knows she can be and the leader that her late father told her that she could be if she was fearless, fair, brave and true."

In February, Zegler commented on the backlash the movie faced:

“I interpret people’s feelings about this film as passion for it, and what an honor to be able to be a part of something that people are so passionate about. We’re not always going to have the same feelings as everyone around us and all we can do is give our best.”

The movie premieres on March 21, 2025.

