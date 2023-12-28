Is Gal Gadot's Snow White coming out in 2024? Release date, entire cast, plot and more explored

The 2022 D23 Expo Presentation shared exciting news about the release of Snow White in 2024, specifically on March 22. However, a hiccup came along in the form of the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike, prompting a one-year delay. Now, instead of 2024, viewers will have to wait until March 21, 2025, to revisit the classic fairy tale.

The trailer of the movie talks about the timeless fairytale, but the release date is yet to be updated as per the news.

Despite the delay, the anticipation for Snow White's return remains high, offering a chance to appreciate and reevaluate this beloved story in light of the changing world.

Snow White and the enchanting ensemble

The upcoming movie is bringing together a fantastic cast - Rachel Zegler is set to shine as Snow White, while the stunning Gal Gadot will take on the role of the Evil Queen. The cast also includes:

Andrew Burnap as Jonathan

Ansu Kabia as the Huntsman

Colin Michael Carmichael in an unrevealed role

Martin Klebba as Grumpy

Iconic dwarfs: Doc, Bashful, Sleepy, Sneezy, Happy, and Dopey in 3D animation

As with the other Disney movies, this also promises to be an enchanting cinematic experience, featuring a captivating blend of live action and animation.

Plot overview: Snow White's timeless tale

Expand Tweet

The movie is Disney's live-action take on the beloved animated classic from 1937. However, Disney is approaching the story in a different manner this time around.

The Seven Dwarfs, for instance, are being given a fresh take in order to steer clear of any old biases from the original. During the D23 event, star Rachel Zegler hinted at some modern tweaks to the story, making it more appealing to today's progressive audience.

The twist here is that since the dwarfs aren't taking center stage this time, Disney decided to simplify the title to just Snow White. Also, there is an introduction of a new character as Snow White's love interest. These adjustments might shake up the plot quite a bit from the original film.

Expand Tweet

Even though there's no official storyline yet, it's a safe bet that the movie will stick to the main points of the original Brothers Grimm fairytale - a young princess, an envious Evil Queen, a huntsman with a change of heart, and a cozy cottage with seven dwarfs. Other key elements like the Queen's poisoned apple and true love's kiss are also expected to be retained in the film.

How the new version will give this classic tale a modern twist remains to be seen.

Who is the creative team behind Snow White?

Snow White's First Look: Rachel Zegler, Disney's Live-Action Movie (Image via IMDb)

The live-action movie is in good hands with an impressive team, as Director Marc Webb, renowned for The Amazing Spider-Man, is heading the project, and Academy Award nominee Greta Gerwig (acclaimed for Lady Bird) and Erin Cressida Wilson (recognized for The Girl on the Train) are crafting the screenplay.

Producing the film is Academy Award nominee Marc Platt (La La Land), alongside co-producer Russell Allen (The Little Mermaid) and executive producer Callum McDougall (Mary Poppins Returns).

The visual magic behind the scenes is in the capable hands of Academy Award nominee Mandy Walker (who worked on Elvis), who serves as the cinematographer, and Moving Picture Company is handling the visual effects.

Academy Award-winning songwriters Benj Pasek and Justin Paul (known for their work on Aladdin) are set to create brand new original songs for the movie's soundtrack.

As mentioned before, those interested will have to wait until March 21, 2025 for the film's release.