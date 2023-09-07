Has Snow White Live-action actually been cancelled? Viral leak debunked

The live-action remake of Snow White has already been the subject of major controversies, mainly due to the problematic statements made by its lead actress, Rachel Zegler. There are also reports of its cancelation spreading all across the internet. However, fans need to know that this particular news was first posted by a satirical website called archive.today.

In reality, there is no confirmation whether Snow White has been canceled. For now, the film is scheduled to release in 2024. Apart from Rachel Zegler, the film will star Gal Gadot as the Evil Queen, Ansu Kabia as the Huntsman, Martin Klebba as Grumpy, and Andrew Burnap as Jonathan.

Snow White Live-action controversy explained

There are several reasons why netizens have already started hating the new Snow White live-action film. The main reason is that its makers have entirely diverted from the traditional story. The original plot has seven dwarfs, but the upcoming film has six normal-sized humans and only one dwarf. Disney has also released a statement saying that the upcoming film will not have traditional ideologies.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the statement said,

"To avoid reinforcing stereotypes from the original animated film, we are taking a different approach with these seven characters and have been consulting with members of the dwarfism community. We look forward to sharing more as the film heads into production after a lengthy development period."

Apart from this, Rachel Zegler, who will play Snow White in the film, has been deemed a total PR disaster. She is either seen insulting the original story on a regular basis or acting like a spoiled brat by saying that she deserves to be paid much more than she is making.

"The original cartoon came out in 1937 and very evidently so. There’s a big focus on her love story with the guy who literally stalks her. Weird, weird."

In a different interview, she can also be quoted saying,

"If I’m going to stand there 18 hours in a dress of an iconic Disney princess, I deserve to be paid for every hour that it is streamed online."

Zegler is best known for her 2021 film, West Side Story, for which she bagged a Golden Globe Award for Best Actress – Motion Picture Comedy or Musical. Her other projects include Shazam! Fury of the Gods and The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes.

Apart from Snow White, she will star in films like Spellbound, Y2K, and Paddington in Peru.

Everthing to know about the Snow White live-action film

IMDb has given the synopsis of the upcoming film.

"Live-action adaptation of the 1937 Disney animated film 'Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs'."

The film is directed and produced by Marc Webb and Marc Platt. Its official writers are Greta Gerwig and Erin Cressida Wilson. Greta Gerwig is best known for directing and writing the 2023 fantasy comedy film Barbie, which has managed to become the highest-grossing film of the year. So far it has earned $1.38 billion.

Mandy Walker helms the upcoming Disney film's cinematography. Its official editor is Mandy Walker, and the music is composed by Pasek & Paul. It is scheduled to be released on March 22, 2024.