Disney’s Snow White premiere scaled down media intervention before its release on March 21, 2025

Disney's live-action Snow White has sparked significant controversy, leading the studio to restrict press coverage of its March 15 premiere in Hollywood.

Directed by Marc Webb, the film is set to hit theaters on March 21, 2025. However, the public's attention has been drawn away from its advertising campaign by political statements, casting choices, and concerns about representation.

Disney usually holds grand premieres with extensive press attention, including interviews with the cast and production team. However, for Snow White, the company chose a smaller event at the El Capitan Theatre, featuring just a screening and a small pre-party. The only people in the media who were there were photographers and Disney's own staff. This was a big change from other high-profile releases.

Casting controversy for Snow White

The decision to restrict press access follows backlash over multiple aspects of the film. One of the primary points of contention was the casting of Rachel Zegler, a Latina actress, as Snow White.

Zegler faced racist trolls on social media in 2023, and the controversy has been going on ever since. Addressing the issue on X, she wrote:

"Extremely appreciative of the love I feel from those defending me online, but please don't tag me in the nonsensical discourse about my casting. I really, truly do not want to see it," she wrote on X, on July 10. 2023.

Additionally, the film's use of non-dwarf actors for the seven dwarfs was criticized for lacking authenticity.

Political controversies clouding Snow White

Beyond casting choices, Snow White became a flashpoint for geopolitical tensions and political discourse. Gal Gadot, who plays the Evil Queen, delivered a speech at the Anti-Defamation League summit in New York.

On March 4, 2025, she stated:

“I’ll say it again. My name is Gal. And I’m Jewish. Isn’t it crazy that just saying that, just expressing such a simple fact about who I am feels like a controversial statement? But sadly, this is where we’re at today.”

Later, she added:

"Never did I imagine that we would witness such a day of such death and destruction of Jews in our lifetime. And never did I imagine that on the streets of the United States and different cities around the world, we would see people not condemning Hamas but celebrating, justifying, and cheering on a massacre of Jews."

These remarks were widely interpreted as condemnation of those who failed to denounce Hamas.

Expand Tweet

Other than that, previously, on August 10, 2024, Zegler’s tweet on X, “and always remember, free palestine.” sparked debates and received backlash as well.

Reimagining Snow White sparks debate

Even before the political discourse, the movie was already under scrutiny for its departure from the original 1937 animated classic.

In an interview with Variety on September 10, 2022, Rachel Zegler and Gal Gadot talked about bringing a modern edge to Snow White. When asked about this updated approach, Zegler mentioned:

“I just mean that it's no longer 1937 and we absolutely wrote a Snow White that is not gonna be saved by the prince. She's not gonna be saved by the prince and she's not gonna be dreaming about true love.”

She further added:

“She's dreaming about becoming the leader she knows she can be and the leader that her late father told her that she could be if she was fearless, fair brave and true.”

Her comments sparked debate among fans, with some praising the modern reinterpretation while others criticized the departure from the traditional storyline. Zegler also referred to elements of the original movie as “dated,” specifically questioning the prince’s role and calling his actions “stalking.”

Dwarfism representation controversy

Concerns over representation further fueled controversy when Game of Thrones actor Peter Dinklage criticized Disney’s approach to the seven dwarfs.

Speaking on the WTF with Mark Maron podcast in early 2024, he questioned why Disney would celebrate diverse casting while still telling a story rooted in outdated portrayals of little people. His remarks reignited discussions about fair representation in Hollywood.

In response, Disney stated that it was working with members of the dwarfism community to ensure a more thoughtful approach to the characters. On January 27, 2022, responding to Peter Dinklage's Snow White criticism, Disney stated to ABC News:

"To avoid reinforcing stereotypes from the original animated film, we are taking a different approach with these seven characters and have been consulting with members of the dwarfism community."

Despite the ongoing controversies, Snow White remains one of Disney’s most anticipated live-action adaptations. While the studio has attempted to contain the backlash by scaling back press engagement, discussions surrounding the film have only intensified.

Snow White is set for release on March 21, 2025, on the big screen.

