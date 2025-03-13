Why did Disney scale back on LA premiere of the live-action 'Snow White'? Actor Martin Klebba says he's "disappointed in the world"

Actor Martin Klebba, who plays Grumpy in the live-action remake of Disney's Snow White, said he was "disappointed" that the film's release has been scaled back by the studio. On Tuesday, March 11, 2025, Variety reported that the film would have a mellow premiere.

What's more, the outlet noted that Disney has allegedly limited media access with a handpicked few photographers and house crew covering the event. Talking to NY Post about the decision, Klebba remarked:

"I was a little disappointed," adding, "I’m not disappointed in Disney. I’m disappointed in the world."

According to the publication, the quiet premiere was reportedly in part due to the controversies surrounding its lead actresses, Rachel Zegler and Gal Gadot.

Furthermore, the various creative decisions taken over the course of the film's production have led to criticism that the film was too "woke." This mainly refers to the plot no longer having a traditional romance and the use of CGI for several characters.

"Just because a couple of people have views that not everybody feels the same way"—Martin Klebba is "bummed" about the scaled-down Snow White premiere

Snow White is a live-action remake of the Disney classic film Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs. It features Rachel Zegler as the titular princess alongside Gal Gadot's Evil Queen. Martin Klebba voices a motion-captured version of the dwarf Grumpy.

In his comment to NY Post, Klebba reasoned that a lot of people worked "really hard" on the film, noting that its director, Marc Webb, probably put four years to bring it all together with the producers and Disney.

"Just because a couple of people have views that not everybody feels the same way, now we’re having to alter the fun part of making a movie, which is premieres," Klebba added.

The actor also added that he was "bummed" about the premiere but could understand the company's decision to be "careful."

Klebba was referencing the various controversies surrounding the film. According to a July 2023 article by CNN, Rachel Zegler's casting in the lead role drew criticism as the princess in the original story was said to have "skin as white as snow." However, Zegler is a Latina actress.

Others took offense at the various creative changes made to the fairytale. This included the seven dwarfs being reimagined as a diverse group of magical creatures of different ethnicities, heights, and even genders, according to Sky News.

Another notable change to the original story was the lack of traditional romance. In a 2022 interview with Extra TV, Zegler explained that she found that aspect of the film "dated," reasoning that the prince "literally stalks Snow White."

Further, amid the controversies, many called for the film's boycott due to Zegler's pro-Palestinian stance, while Gadot, an Israeli actress, had a different take on the conflict in Gaza, per The Guardian.

Noting that he just wanted to walk the red carpet with his Snow White co-stars, Klebba explained:

"The world has come a long way. Whether you’re woke or not woke, God doesn’t make mistakes. Just be you and accepting," adding, "Accept everybody for who they are and the world would be a great place."

However, Disney has not publicly commented on the development.

Snow White is set for a premiere at the El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood this Saturday. The film will release in cinemas on March 21.

