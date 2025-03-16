Black Bag soundtrack: A list of every song in the movie

Black Bag is an American spy thriller that premiered on March 12, 2025. Directed by Steven Soderbergh and written by David Koepp, the film features a talented cast, including Cate Blanchett, Michael Fassbender, and Pierce Brosnan, among others.

The story of the film quickly garnered attention as it's about a British intelligence officer who investigates a leak of a top-secret software program code. Additionally, Critics have praised the film, especially for the dramatic story and strong acting.

Black Bag follows a British intelligence officer named George Woodhouse who has one week to look into how the Severus software program code got out. Tensions rise among George's fellow spies, including his wife Kathryn, as he narrows down his list of suspects.

The Black Bag soundtrack is a big part of making the movie feel better. The music, which ranges from jazzy tunes to emotional ballads, effectively emphasizes key moments.

Looking into every song in Black Bag

The soundtrack of Black Bag features a variety of songs, ranging from mood-setting instrumental tracks to songs that capture the film's emotional depth. Below is the full list of songs featured in the movie:

Polyrhythmic – Phil Kieran, Thomas Tettey Annang

Sweet Sadness – Gabin

Up the Junction – Squeeze

Easy Lovers – Piero Piccioni

Compared to What – Roberta Flack

To Love – Suki Waterhouse

Non Ti Fidar, O Misera (Live in London 1996) - Sir Georg Solti, London Philharmonic Orchestra, Renée Fleming, Ann Murray, Herbert Lippert, Bryn Terfel

The seven featured songs, with the combined runtime of the tracks, contribute to the atmospheric quality of the film.

About the music composer

David Holmes is a Northern Irish composer known for making a wide range of music. Holmes started out as a DJ and then moved on to writing music for movies. The scores for Out of Sight (1998) and the Ocean's trilogy, which he worked on with Steven Soderbergh, made him a popular name.

The original tracks for films that Holmes has created previously include Ocean’s Eleven, Killing Eve, Out of Sight, Analyze That, Haywire, Hunger, Diane, and so on. In Black Bag, Holmes has created a number of original tracks that are worth listening to.

I’m Here to See Mr Meacham

Black Bag

Would You Kill for Me George

Meacham Is Dead

Dark Windows

Iron Maiden

Fishing

£7 Million

Zurich

She’s Not Selling She’s Buying

There’s Been a Breach

I’ve Been Played

Friday

Puddy in Your Hands

Who Picks Up the Gun

Don’t F**k with My Marriage Again

Feet First

Of Course

Holmes' style usually combines trip-hop, big beat, rock, and electronic music to make memorable soundtracks that fit the mood of each movie. Holmes is a member of the band Unloved. Their music has been used in the popular TV show Killing Eve.

Plot of Black Bag

Black Bag is a spy thriller where it is up to the main character, George Woodhouse, to look into how a secret program code called Severus got out. He thinks that one of his five coworkers in intelligence is to blame.

George's wife Kathryn, who also works in intelligence, is one of the suspects. George invites the suspects over for dinner to find out more about them and uses the chance to spill secrets. During dinner, tensions rise, and Clarissa, one of the suspects, gets violent when she finds out that her lover has been cheating on her.

As the investigation goes on, George finds out that Kathryn is hiding important facts. He follows her to Zurich, where she meets a Russian spy. Later, he finds a link between Kathryn and a Swiss bank account with millions of pounds in it.

As the movie goes on, it takes unexpected turns that reveal more than one spying and betrayal plot. In the end, George and Kathryn's investigation comes to a dangerous conclusion. As they work their way through the web of espionage, George's suspicions about his wife and coworkers grow.

By the end of the movie, it becomes clear that all of the characters are being controlled by a higher power.

Black Bag is available to watch in theaters.

