Black Bag: Release date, trailer, cast, and everything we know so far

Focus Features LLC is set to release Black Bag in the United States on March 14, 2025. The upcoming spy thriller is directed by Steven Soderbergh and written by David Koepp.

After creating popular movies such as Ocean's Trilogy, Magic Mike, and Contagion, Soderbergh has now added a spy thriller to his work collection. This film features a husband and wife, portrayed by Michael Fassbender and Cate Blanchett, caught in a tense and risky chase against each other.

The website FilmRatings.com, run by the MPAA, says the new spy movie will have an R rating because of strong language, some sexual content, and violence.

Black Bag releases on March 14, 2025

Black Bag is set to be released on 14 March 2025 with a runtime of 1 hour and 34 minutes. The movie shows intelligence agent George Woodhouse navigating through his investigation of the five primary suspects, including his wife, putting his loyalty to the ultimate test.

Cast of Black Bag

Steven Soderbergh's assembled cast consists of Michael Fassbender playing the role of George Woodhouse and Cate Blanchett as Kathryn Woodhouse, the spy couple.

The new spy movie will also feature stars like Pierce Brosnan as the head of the agency, Arthur and Naomie Harris (from the James Bond movies), Rege-Jean Page, Tom Burke, and Marisa Abela.

What Black Bag is all about

George and Kathryn Woodhouse live as a happily married couple despite being spies until one day when the agency is alerted to high-level treason jeopardizing the nation's security. George is asked to investigate Kathryn and the others, making it the ultimate test of loyalty between his country and wife, while racing against time to find the truth.

The trailer for Black Bag sets the tone for Steven Soderbergh's upcoming spy thriller. It promises suspense, thrills, action, and a storyline filled with substance and depth.

Michael Fassbender provides the narration for the trailer. He explains how his marriage has been perfect due to their shared understanding of their profession and their love for each other. However, things seem to escalate when an important piece of information is stolen. Arthur makes his agents understand the gravity of the situation and the danger that awaits them if the rogue agent is not stopped.

Midway through the trailer, the audience is informed that George will investigate a list of five suspects, including his wife. The trailer phases out while constantly showing the dilemma George faces during the investigation of the five suspects to find the real traitor.

Jurassic Park's David Koepp pens the screenplay for Black Bag

Steven Soderbergh teamed up with David Koepp on the script, re-uniting the pair again. Koepp is famous for turning Michael Crichton's book into the hit '90s sci-fi movie Jurassic Park, a hugely influential film.

He has also contributed to major films such as Mission: Impossible, Spider-Man, and the upcoming Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny. Currently, Koepp is directing Cold Storage, a movie based on his novel, and writing for Jurassic World Rebirth.

Black Bag is set to be released in theatres starting March 14, 2025.

