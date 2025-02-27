The supernatural thriller movie Presence is now available for digital rental and on-demand (VOD) starting Tuesday, February 25, 2025. The film, directed by Steven Soderbergh and written by David Koepp, stars Lucy Liu, Chris Sullivan, and Callina Liang.

The film is available for rent and purchase on major digital platforms, including Apple, Google Play, and Fandango at Home. Now, it is also available for streaming on Prime Video and Apple TV.

The movie had its world premiere at the Sundance Film Festival on January 19, 2024, and thereafter was released in theatres in the U.S. by Neon on January 24, 2025.

Competing against Flight Risk and Brave the Dark in its opening weekend, it was projected to earn $2-3 million from over 1,700 theaters, according to Box Office Mojo. The film has since grossed $8.8 million on a $2 million budget, making it a financial success, as per Collider. Critics have praised the film as well.

Presence digital purchase released on February 25, 2025

The film uses an immersive camera technique to depict the ghost's point of view (Image via YouTube/Neon)

Presence, starring Lucy Liu, is now available for digital purchase and rental starting Tuesday, February 25, 2025. Neon has confirmed the film's release on premium video-on-demand (PVOD).

Fans can watch the supernatural thriller from major digital retailers, including Apple, Google Play, and Fandango at Home, among other major platforms.

The film has garnered positive reviews following its theatrical release in January 2025. With its digital release, it becomes accessible to a wider audience for home viewing ahead of its physical release later in May.

How to watch Presence online

The Payne family is shown through immersive camera work in the film (Image via YouTube/Neon)

The film is now available to stream on both Prime Video and Apple TV. A viewer can watch the movie on Prime Video by signing in to their Amazon account, searching for the title, and selecting it to rent or purchase. One can watch it on any compatible device, including smart TVs, smartphones, tablets, and gaming consoles.

To watch on Apple TV, open the Apple TV app or visit Apple TV on the browser. Search for the movie title and choose to rent or purchase the film. The Apple TV app is available on Apple devices, smart TVs, and other compatible devices like Roku or Fire TV.

Both platforms allow instant streaming after purchase or rental.

Are there Presence DVDs and Blu-Ray available

Yes, it will be available on DVD, Blu-ray, and 4K UHD starting May 20, 2025. Fans of the supernatural thriller can look forward to owning a physical copy of the film, which will be released in high-quality formats for optimal viewing experiences.

Since its premiere at the Sundance Film Festival, the horror thriller has earned an impressive Certified Fresh rating of 88% on Rotten Tomatoes, based on 205 reviews.

What to expect from the supernatural thriller

The supernatural thriller follows the Payne family, who move into a large suburban house only to discover they are not alone. As the family experiences disturbing events, they become convinced that a poltergeist, known as the "Presence," is haunting their home.

Presented from the perspective of the Presence, the film uses long takes to immerse the audience in the eerie and unsettling atmosphere. The thriller is a take on the supernatural genre, focusing on psychological tension and mysterious forces in the family's new home.

Watch this supernatural thriller on platforms including Prime Video and Apple TV+.

