Presence (2024): Full list of cast explored

Presence is an American supernatural thriller drama film directed by Steven Soderbergh. The movie debuted at the Sundance Film Festival on January 19, 2024, and released in U.S. theatres on January 24, 2025.

The film primarily focuses on the Payne family, comprising Rebecca, Chris, their son Tyler, and daughter Chloe. The family moves into a big suburban home haunted by a poltergeist known as the Presence. Lucy Liu plays Rebecca Payne, Chris Sullivan plays Chris Payne, and Callina Liang plays Chloe Payne in the film.

The film observes the family's unraveling dynamics through extended, continuous takes. Rebecca's covert financial fraud strains her marriage to Chris as tensions rise. She also neglects Chloe, who is mourning the loss of her best friend Nadia, in favor of her conceited son Tyler.

Chloe senses the Presence, and as it becomes more active, odd things start to happen, such as sabotaging her attempts to have a healthy relationship with her friend Ryan.

Main cast of Presence (2024)

1) Lucy Liu as Rebecca Payne

Lucy Liu as Rebecca Payne (Image via NEON)

In Presence (2024), Lucy Liu portrays Rebecca Payne, a complicated and conflicted woman, entangled in a web of financial fraud and strained relationships. She portrays the anguish and shame of a mother gradually losing control over her family's stability.

Liu has a long career in both television and movies. She is known for her roles in Charlie's Angels, Ally McBeal, Shazam! Fury of the Gods (2023) and Kill Bill. Some of her other works include Chicago (2002), Domino (2005), Lucky Number Slevin (2006), 3 Needles (2006), and more.

2) Chris Sullivan as Chris Payne

Chris Sullivan as Chris Payne (Image via NEON)

Chris Sullivan, recognized for his portrayal of Toby Damon in the popular NBC series This Is Us, plays Chris Payne. Sullivan's portrayal of Payne depicts a father on the verge of ending his marriage.

His character is having trouble dealing with his wife's behavior and the unsettling incidents that have occurred in their house. In addition to This Is Us, Sullivan has starred in Stranger Things and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2.

Some of his other works include The Knick, Camping, Elementary, Law and Order: SVU, The Americans, Curb Your Enthusiasm, The Calling, and The Good Fight.

3) Callina Liang as Chloe Payne

Callina Liang as Chloe Payne (Image via NEON)

Callina Liang portrays Chloe Payne, the younger daughter of the Payne family in Presence (2024). Chloe is sensitive to the presence of an unexplained force in the house, and Liang captures her character’s grief and vulnerability.

Known for her role in the teen drama Tell Me Everything, Liang has also worked in Bad Genius (2024).

Supporting characters

A still from the movie (Image via NEON)

Eddy Maday as Tyler Payne

West Mulholland as Ryan

Julia Fox as Cece, the realtor

Natalie Woolams-Torres as Lisa, the medium

Benny Elledge as Contractor

Daniel Danielson as Painter #1

Jared Wiseman as Painter #2

Robert M. Jimenez as Painter #3

Lucas Papaelias as Carl

Crew of Presence (2024)

Written by David Koepp, the film is produced through a collaborative effort by Julie M. Anderson and Ken Meyer as producers, with Corey Bayes and Koepp serving as executive producers. H.H. Cooper is the co-producer, while Gus Gustafson, Samara Levenstein, and Claire Kenny are associate producers.

The music is by Zack Ryan and cinematography by director Steven Soderbergh.

Presence (2024) is available to watch in theatres.

