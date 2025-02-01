5 things you didn't know about Lucy Liu

Lucy Liu, born on December 2, 1968, in New York City to Chinese immigrant parents, rose to fame with Charlie’s Angels and Kill Bill. She broke barriers for Asian-American actresses in Hollywood.

Her notable films include Chicago (2002), Domino (2005), Lucky Number Slevin (2006), 3 Needles (2006), Brainstorm (2002), and Presence (2024).

Lucy Liu pioneered Asian representation in Hollywood and has thrived for over 30 years as an actress, producer, director, and activist.

From playing Rebecca Payne in Presence (2024) to her diverse animated film roles, Liu has been famous for her versatility as an actor. Here's looking into the unknown things about Lucy Liu.

Lesser-known things about Lucy Liu

1) Lucy Liu was the first Asian-American woman to host Saturday Night Live

Trending

Liu in Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander Heritage Month event at the White House (Image via Getty)

In 2000, Lucy Liu made history as the first Asian-American woman to host Saturday Night Live. She showcased different sketches, presenting her talent beyond her usual roles in dramas and action movies.

Her appearance was significant in opening doors for Asian-American talent on mainstream television.

About the struggle she faced in the industry before reaching this height of success, she mentioned in an interview with Vogue in November 2024,

“I struggled against so many different forces, both the lack of belief from my family and the lack of opportunity in the industry.”

2) Lucy welcomed her son via gestational surrogate

Liu in White House Reception Celebrating Asian American, Native Hawaiian, And Pacific Islander Heritage Month (Image via Getty)

In 2015, at age 47, Lucy Liu welcomed her son, Rockwell Lloyd Liu, via gestational surrogate. Motherhood became her focus, and she openly shares its joys and challenges while maintaining privacy. She credits her son for bringing balance to her life.

Liu spoke to Vogue in an interview in November 2024, she mentioned,

"Children are so pure. His teachers have told me that he talks about me sometimes and feels proud of me. There was a point when I was trying to teach him why privacy was important for our personal safety and I remember telling him not to bring up what I do to his classmates. But then I realised that I was taking these special moments away from him.”

3) Lucy Liu Is an accomplished visual artist

Lucy Receives Harvard Arts Medal (Image via Getty)

Lucy is a gifted visual artist in addition to having a prosperous acting career. She has exhibited her collages, photographs, and paintings. Liu's personal journey is reflected in her artwork, which frequently examines issues of perception, culture, and identity.

She has pursued her love of the visual arts in addition to her acting career. Liu has found ways to express herself through art. Also, she mentioned Barbra Streisand’s autobiography made her feel more inspired.

She mentioned,

"It was eye-opening to read about all the pressures that she had to go through, not just as an artist and as a singer, but as a woman."

4) Lucy Liu has a diverse range of hobbies

Lucy at Harvard Arts Medal reception ceremony (Image via Getty)

Besides acting, Liu enjoys many outdoor activities. She likes horseback riding, skiing, and rock climbing because these activities help her relax from her busy work life.

These hobbies match the physical skills needed for many of her action roles. Liu's focus on sports and outdoor activities enhances her strength and agility on screen.

5) Liu has been a long-time advocate for Pediatric AIDS awareness

Among the significant causes Lucy has advocated for through her platform is pediatric AIDS in Africa. For years, she has been active in charitable endeavors. She put effort into increasing awareness and financial support for kids afflicted by the illness.

It is a notable fact that she uses her public persona to change the world is through her activism. Throughout her career, Liu has remained an advocate for social causes, which reflects her desire to use her celebrity for good.

Lucy Liu's recent movie Presence is available to watch in theatres.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback