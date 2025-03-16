Ash movie (2025): Release date, cast, trailer, and everything we know so far

Ash is an upcoming sci-fi horror film that has been highly anticipated by fans of the genre. Set to be released on March 21, 2025, the film seems to come up as an exciting mix of psychological tension and thrilling horror.

In the story, a woman named Riya (Eiza González), wakes up on a strange planet to find that her whole crew has been killed. The movie will be shown in many theaters and has been directed by Steven Ellison, who is also known as Flying Lotus.

As Riya makes her way through the dangerous area, she meets Brion, played by Aaron Paul, who comes to save her. They have to go through a lot of horrible physical and mental things together, and they have to decide if they can trust each other enough to stay alive.

Ash will be released on March 21, 2025

The highly anticipated film Ash is set to be released on March 21, 2025. This marks the return of Steven Ellison to the director's chair following his first feature, Kuso, in 2017. The upcoming movie is expected to hit theaters with a wide release for those who enjoy sci-fi and horror genres.

Plot

The plot revolves around Riya, played by Eiza González. She finds herself stranded on a desolate planet after she wakes up. To the worst unforseen situation, she discovers that her entire crew is killed.

Riya faces the harsh, hostile environment all by herself when she finds that she is trapped in an unforgiving world. And the reality is that there's no apparent way out. Her survival becomes even more complicated when she meets Brion. He arrives to try and rescue her.

But the whole story takes a different turn when Riya and Brion face a series of psychological and physical horrors. These hard situations made it too difficult for them to stick to their goal. Even their trust in one another came under the scope.

As they journey through this dark, alien world, they face several dangers. Soon, they start questioning whether they can rely on each other to escape.

What’s in the Ash trailer?

The trailer provides a scary look at the horrible things that will happen to the characters on the mysterious planet. The scary, empty landscape at the beginning, with the camera moving across a barren, rocky area, sets a dark tone for what's to come.

Then, viewers see Riya (Eiza González) waking up in a panic when she realizes that her crew has been killed. As she deals with the aftermath of the massacre, her distress is so real. The eerie background music and images only add to the tension.

Brion, played by Aaron Paul, is quickly introduced in the trailer. He shows up in what looks like a possible rescue mission. There is a lot of mistrust in the air because Riya doesn't know if she can trust him after their first few interactions.

Cast of Ash

The cast features Eiza González, who stars as Riya, the protagonist. Aaron Paul plays Brion, the man who arrives to rescue her.

Iko Uwais, who starred in Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins and Triple Threat, also joins the cast. Additional cast members include Beulah Koale, Kate Elliott, and the film's director, Steven Ellison.

