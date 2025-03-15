  • home icon
  The Electric State soundtrack: A list of every song in the movie

The Electric State soundtrack: A list of every song in the movie

By Rajasini
Modified Mar 15, 2025 10:21 GMT
The Electric State soundtrack
The Electric State soundtrack (Image via Netflix)

The Electric State is currently streaming on Netflix from March 14, 2025. Directed by the Russo Brothers, this film is an adaptation of Simon Stålenhag's illustrated novel and brings a mix of sci-fi and dystopian themes.

Millie Bobby Brown plays Michelle, a teenage orphan who is on a quest to find her missing brother in the movie. Along the way, a robot named Cosmo and a war veteran named Keats join her. They travel through a dystopian world together and face the dark truths of it.

The story takes place in a world shaped by corporate greed and technological warfare, featuring destroyed landscapes and empty cities.

The Electric State soundtrack takes the listeners back in the old era. Classics from the 1980s and 1990s are among the licensed songs in the movie. The original music, on the other hand, gives the film an immersive atmosphere.

The Electric State soundtrack: List of all songs in the movie

The Electric State has a total of 40 songs, with 25 originals and 15 licensed tracks. Keeping the mix of old hits with new music in mind, the entire soundtrack for the film lasts for about 90 minutes altogether.

Licensed songs in the movie:

  1. Mary Jane’s Last Dance – Tom Petty
  2. Mother – Danzig
  3. I Fought The Law – The Clash
  4. Sound Off (Duckworth Chant) – Titus Turner
  5. Take Me To The River – Al Green
  6. Tornerai – Trio Lescana e Quartetto Funaro
  7. Calcutta (Nicolette) – Hans Bradtke and Heine Gaze
  8. Honey Won’t You Listen – Roy Wayne
  9. Good Vibrations – Marky Mark and the Funky Bunch
  10. Every Rose Has Its Thorn – Poison
  11. Take Me To The Ballgame – Jack Norworth and Albert Von Tilzer
  12. Don’t Stop Believin’ – Journey
  13. Breaking the Law – Judas Priest
  14. Wonderwall – Oasis
  15. Yoshimi Battles the Pink Robots Part 1 – The Flaming Lips
Original soundtrack of The Electric State:

  1. We’re Always Connected
  2. The Year the World Changed
  3. Do You Feel the Air On Your Face
  4. Kid Cosmo Arrives
  5. It’s Time to Zoom
  6. The Dr. with the Glasses
  7. Power Save Mode
  8. Not Some Spring Break Hot Spot
  9. He’s Marked for Deactivation
  10. Scavenger Bots
  11. See Where The Day Takes Us
  12. The Cradle of a New Mechanized Civilization
  13. Kid Cosmo Movie Night
  14. Nothing But Oil Stains and Screws
  15. What’s the Call Pops
  16. The Butcher of Schenectady
  17. Consequences
  18. You’re Not Alone
  19. Here’s Johnny
  20. Poor Taco
  21. God Bless America
  22. It’s Coming from Me
  23. We’re Running Out of Time
  24. The Day Is Ours
  25. We Live
Plot of the movie

The Electric State takes place in the 1990s, an alternate reality where the world is damaged by a war between humans and robots. The story is about Michelle, a teenage orphan whose parents die in a terrible car accident. Michelle thinks her brother, Christopher, died in the accident, but she finds signs that he might still be alive. That's when she sets out to find her missing sibling.

Michelle travels through a barren landscape with the help of Cosmo, a smart robot, and Keats, a war veteran. They have to deal with the dangers of rogue robots and the remains of the war.

They find out the truth about Sentre, a big company run by the cruel CEO Ethan Skate, as they travel. It turns out that Skate took Christopher, a very smart child, and faked his death so that he could use Christopher's intelligence to power a technology called Neurocaster.

When Michelle breaks into Sentre's headquarters, she finds Christopher unconscious and stuck in the Neurocaster system. Michelle disconnects him because she respects his wish to be free. This causes him to die and Sentre's operations to fail, bringing peace back to the war-torn world.

The Electric State is currently streaming on Netflix.

