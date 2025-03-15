The Electric State soundtrack: A list of every song in the movie

The Electric State is currently streaming on Netflix from March 14, 2025. Directed by the Russo Brothers, this film is an adaptation of Simon Stålenhag's illustrated novel and brings a mix of sci-fi and dystopian themes.

Millie Bobby Brown plays Michelle, a teenage orphan who is on a quest to find her missing brother in the movie. Along the way, a robot named Cosmo and a war veteran named Keats join her. They travel through a dystopian world together and face the dark truths of it.

The story takes place in a world shaped by corporate greed and technological warfare, featuring destroyed landscapes and empty cities.

The Electric State soundtrack takes the listeners back in the old era. Classics from the 1980s and 1990s are among the licensed songs in the movie. The original music, on the other hand, gives the film an immersive atmosphere.

The Electric State soundtrack: List of all songs in the movie

The Electric State has a total of 40 songs, with 25 originals and 15 licensed tracks. Keeping the mix of old hits with new music in mind, the entire soundtrack for the film lasts for about 90 minutes altogether.

Licensed songs in the movie:

Mary Jane’s Last Dance – Tom Petty Mother – Danzig I Fought The Law – The Clash Sound Off (Duckworth Chant) – Titus Turner Take Me To The River – Al Green Tornerai – Trio Lescana e Quartetto Funaro Calcutta (Nicolette) – Hans Bradtke and Heine Gaze Honey Won’t You Listen – Roy Wayne Good Vibrations – Marky Mark and the Funky Bunch Every Rose Has Its Thorn – Poison Take Me To The Ballgame – Jack Norworth and Albert Von Tilzer Don’t Stop Believin’ – Journey Breaking the Law – Judas Priest Wonderwall – Oasis Yoshimi Battles the Pink Robots Part 1 – The Flaming Lips

Original soundtrack of The Electric State:

We’re Always Connected The Year the World Changed Do You Feel the Air On Your Face Kid Cosmo Arrives It’s Time to Zoom The Dr. with the Glasses Power Save Mode Not Some Spring Break Hot Spot He’s Marked for Deactivation Scavenger Bots See Where The Day Takes Us The Cradle of a New Mechanized Civilization Kid Cosmo Movie Night Nothing But Oil Stains and Screws What’s the Call Pops The Butcher of Schenectady Consequences You’re Not Alone Here’s Johnny Poor Taco God Bless America It’s Coming from Me We’re Running Out of Time The Day Is Ours We Live

Plot of the movie

The Electric State takes place in the 1990s, an alternate reality where the world is damaged by a war between humans and robots. The story is about Michelle, a teenage orphan whose parents die in a terrible car accident. Michelle thinks her brother, Christopher, died in the accident, but she finds signs that he might still be alive. That's when she sets out to find her missing sibling.

Michelle travels through a barren landscape with the help of Cosmo, a smart robot, and Keats, a war veteran. They have to deal with the dangers of rogue robots and the remains of the war.

They find out the truth about Sentre, a big company run by the cruel CEO Ethan Skate, as they travel. It turns out that Skate took Christopher, a very smart child, and faked his death so that he could use Christopher's intelligence to power a technology called Neurocaster.

When Michelle breaks into Sentre's headquarters, she finds Christopher unconscious and stuck in the Neurocaster system. Michelle disconnects him because she respects his wish to be free. This causes him to die and Sentre's operations to fail, bringing peace back to the war-torn world.

The Electric State is currently streaming on Netflix.

