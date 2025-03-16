Where was The Electric State filmed? Filming locations and other production details explored

The Electric State is a sci-fi adventure film directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, known for their work on the Avengers franchise. Based on Simon Stålenhag's graphic novel, the film features Millie Bobby Brown, Chris Pratt, Ke Huy Quan, Woody Harrelson, and others.

Set in 1994, the movie tracks a girl and her robot friend as they hunt for her missing brother in a dystopian world. The movie started streaming on Netflix from March 14, 2025.

To vividly show its alternative world, The Electric State was filmed at several locations. Combining metropolitan and natural settings to depict a post-war, futuristic world, these several sites helped define the unique environment of the film.

Filming locations of The Electric State

Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, a city famed for its flexible filming sites, is one of the locations of the movie. For the urban settings, Atlanta was an appropriate location because of its mix of contemporary infrastructure and old monuments. Due to its unusual mix of old and new, Atlanta was ideal for the film's alternate 1994 world.

Lake Acworth, Georgia

Lake Acworth, located just outside Atlanta, provided a contrast to the city’s urban backdrop. This serene location was used for emotional outdoor scenes, showcasing Michelle’s memories of her late brother.

The artificial beach of Lake Acworth presented a nostalgic environment that provided the movie emotional depth. The solitude and loss the protagonist went through was underlined in part by the area's natural beauty.

Palmdale, California

Palmdale, California became another important filming site. Renowned for its desert settings, Palmdale's tough topography was absolutely vital in forming the film's bleak mood.

The wide-open desert emphasizing the characters' sense of solitude and their path across a collapsing world.

North DeKalb Mall, Georgia

A notable filming location in Georgia was the North DeKalb Mall in North Decatur. This abandoned mall served as the site for the robot colony in The Electric State.

The approaching demolition of the mall gave the filmmakers a realistic element and let them use the site without major change. With its spooky atmosphere, the North DeKalb Mall came to represent the post-apocalyptic universe found in the movie.

Utah and New Mexico, USA

Some of the desert sequences were filmed in the sun-drenched valleys and mountains of Utah and New Mexico. These locations were integrated with footage from Georgia, creating a unified backdrop for the film.

Seattle, Washington

The Electric State featured Seattle's famous landmarks, including the Space Needle, just fleetingly. Though it was not the main filming site, Seattle was shown in the opening aerial view, which added familiarity.

The city was used as a "plate", a background shot composited into scenes, to create the illusion of the protagonists traveling through various locations. Seattle’s brief inclusion furthered the global scope of the movie's world.

More about The Electric State

The plot of The Electric State runs in an other form of 1994, in which a war between people and robots has left the planet in anarchy. Young Michelle, who believes her presumed dead brother might still be alive, drives the story.

She sets off on a search with Herman, a sentient robot, and Keats, a soldier turned drifter. They also learn secrets about Sentre, a company that used cutting-edge technology to control the course of the war. The story looks at family, exploitation, and the sinister results of technical progress.

Other production details

The Russo brothers, Anthony and Joe Russo, directed The Electric State, following their success with the Avengers series. Stephen McFeely and Christopher Markus developed Simon Stålenhag's graphic novel into the screenplay.

The movie was made with a $320 million budget, among the most costly films ever made. Universal Pictures used to have the distribution rights. They sold them to Netflix in June 2022. Under the working title Stormwind, principal photography started in October 2022 and concluded early February 2023; reshoots in March and April 2024.

The Electric State is currently available to stream on Netflix.

