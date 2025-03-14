The Electric State: Full list of cast explored

The Electric State is a science fiction adventure film directed by Anthony and Joe Russo. The screenplay for the film, written by Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely is based on a novel of the same name by Simon Stålenhag.

A teaser for the film was released on October 17, 2024, followed by a trailer on December 18, 2024. The film tells the story of Michelle, a young girl, who goes on a journey to find her younger brother in a world where robots have been confined to a secure area called The Electric State. The film will be released on Netflix on March 14, 2025.

Millie Bobby Brown and Chris Pratt lead the film as Michelle and Keats, respectively. The supporting cast includes Ke Huy Quan, Jason Alexander, Woody Harrelson, Anthony Mackie, Brian Cox, Jenny Slate, Giancarlo Esposito, and Stanley Tucci.

The main cast of The Electric State

Millie Bobby Brown as Michelle

Millie Bobby Brown (Image via Netflix)

Stranger Things star, Millie Bobby Brown, plays the lead character of Michelle in The Electric State. Michelle has a sweet robot named Cosmo, with whom she set off across the country to find her genius younger brother, who was presumed dead.

Starting as a child actor, Brown has become one of the most popular young celebrities. She has an influential online presence and has worked on a variety of projects, including the Enola Holmes series, Godzilla: King of the Monsters, and Damsel.

Chris Pratt as Keats

Chris Pratt (Image via Netflix)

Chris Pratt's Keats has been described as 'a low-rent smuggler' with Patrick Swayze-inspired golden curls. He reluctantly teams up with Michelle on her cross-country trip.

Pratt gained prominence as Andy Dwyer in the NBC sitcom Parks and Recreation. He also appeared in supporting roles in popular films such as Moneyball and Zero Dark Thirty. Later, he became a global star after being cast as Star-Lord in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Ke Huy Quan as Dr. Amherst / the voice of P.C.

Ke Huy Quan (Image via Oscars)

Ke Huy Quan plays Dr. Amherst, a brilliant scientist who saved the world from a supposed robot rebellion. However, despite his good intentions, his methods aren't purely ethical.

Quan, as a child actor played parts in classic films like Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom and The Goonies. After quitting acting for 19 years, Quan returned to the profession in 2021. For his work in the sci-fi drama Everything Everywhere All at Once, he received an Oscar for Best Supporting Actor.

The additional cast of The Electric State

Below is the list of actors and the roles they play in the film:

Millie Bobby Brown as Michelle

Chris Pratt as Keats

Ke Huy Quan as Dr. Amherst / the voice of P.C.

Stanley Tucci as Ethan Skate

Woody Norman as Christopher, Michelle's brother

Giancarlo Esposito as Colonel Marshall Bradbury

Jason Alexander as Ted

Martin Klebba as Herman

Marin Hinkle as Ms. Sablinsky

Woody Harrelson as Mr. Peanut

Anthony Mackie as Herman

Brian Cox as Popfly

Jenny Slate as Penny Pal

Alan Tudyk as Cosmo

Hank Azaria as Perplexo

Colman Domingo as Wolfe

Rob Gronkowski as Blitz

Billy Gardell as Garbage Bot

Susan Leslie as Mrs Scissors

Jordan Black as Clem

About The Electric State

One of the film's directors, Anthony Russo, has described it as a fairy tale. A young orphaned girl and her sweet but mysterious robot go on an adventure to find her brother. She unexpectedly teams up with eccentric drifter Keats to navigate a retro-futuristic world where robots have been confined to a special area.

The film is exclusively available to stream on Netflix. Here's how the streaming platform describes its plot:

"An orphaned teen hits the road with a mysterious robot to find her long-lost brother, teaming up with a smuggler and his wisecracking sidekick."

Stay tuned for more news and updates on The Electric State and other upcoming Netflix films and TV shows.

