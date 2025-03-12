"This has been my thing"— Millie Bobby Brown shares her plan to start a family with husband Jake Bongiovi

Actress Millie Bobby Brown opens up about her future plans with husband Jake Bongiovi. During her appearance on the Smartless podcast on Monday, March 10, 2025, the Stranger Things star revealed that she was looking forward to being a mom one day.

Brown married Bon Jovi frontman Jon Bon Jovi's son, Jake, last May after dating for three years. While the British actress acknowledged that they were "really young," she wanted to grow her family with her husband one day.

"My mom actually had her first child at 21, and my dad was 19. And you know, it's been my thing since before I met Jake," she explained.

Millie Bobby Brown continued:

"Since I was a baby, I told my mom, like, baby dolls. I wanted to be a mom just like the way my mom was to me."

"I really want a big family"—Millie Bobby Brown about having a big family in the future, adding she is open to adoption

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi first sparked dating rumors in June 2021 when they were seen hanging out together in New York. However, it wasn't until November of the same year that they confirmed their relationship through a blurry Instagram photo showing the pair kissing.

The pair got engaged in April 2023 and married last May in a private ceremony.

In her interview on the Smartless podcast, Brown admitted that while she wanted to establish herself as an actress and a producer, it was also important for her to "start a family." Noting that it was a "huge thing" for her personally, she added:

"Jake was like, we cannot do that until we get married. So that was his thing."

Elsewhere in her discussion, the Enola Holmes actress revealed that since both she and Jake come from "big famil(ies)" she, too, wanted one. It is worth noting that Millie is the third of four siblings, while Jake, too, has three siblings. Millie Bobby Brown explained:

"And my thing was, I really want a family. I really want a big family. I'm one of four. He's one of four. So, it is definitely in our future."

The actress pointed out that she doesn't see adopting as any different from having (her) own child, before adding:

"My home is full of love for anyone and anything, and so that is what we kind of stand by, Jake and I, is our energy in the house is the door is always open, and we want everyone to feel really comfortable."

While the couple has plans for a big family in their future, right now they have their hands full with all the animals that live on their farm in Georgia. Last month, during an interview with Vanity Fair, Millie Bobby Brown revealed that she and Jake housed several animals like horses, cows, sheep, goats, donkeys, and dogs, which she rescued from a local shelter.

Talking about rescuing farm animals, Brown explained:

"I would basically take these animals and then I bottle fed them. The goats sleep in our bed and wear diapers."

Millie Bobby Brown is currently gearing up for the release of her upcoming movie, The Electric State. The sci-fi comedy stars Chris Pratt and Ke Huy Quan. It is slated to come out on Netflix on March 14.

