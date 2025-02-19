What did Avery Woods say? Podcast remarks controversy explained as apology backfires amid mounting online backlash 

TikToker Avery Woods faced backlash after making offensive remarks about Christianity in her February 10 podcast CHEERS! with Avery Woods episode. She apologized, but many followers remain upset.

In the episode, she spoke with Too Hot To Handle star Harry Jowsey about his ideal type and shared her opinion on women who include Bible verses in their Instagram bios.

Woods said:

“Jesus is going to spank you, lady, if you keep it up. He’s gonna bend you over and f**k your a*s. Jesus is gonna go poop pirate on your a*s if you keep up this b*llsh*t. They deserve it. With no lube.”

Jowsey could be seen nervously laughing in response.

After amassing soaring backlash, Avery Woods, who formerly worked as a nurse in the Pediatric Intensive Care Unit of Psychiatric Intensive Care Units said on TikTok:

“This is one of those things where I never ever want to offend people and their beliefs. First of all, I just want to say, my podcast is a comedy podcast and there are jokes that I should not make that cross lines, and I made a joke that crossed a line.”

Woods also explained that she decided to discuss the aforementioned women on Instagram because they send her “really nasty, hateful messages.” She added:

“The comments after were completely unnecessary and I’m so sorry, I shouldn’t have said anything like that. I need to remember that my sarcasm and my comedy is not going to be the same as other people’s… Please block me if you don’t like what you see.”

Expand Tweet

Netizens took to social media to opine that Avery Woods’ apology did not seem sincere. Some comments online read:

“She can’t even look at the camera nor does she even have anything to say. I feel like her apology wasn’t even an apology,” a Reddit user said.

“She’s so gross,” a netizen said.

“I hope she gets dropped from UnWell now,” another platform user commented.

For those uninitiated, Woods’ CHEERS! podcast was acquired by Alex Cooper’s Unwell Network. Meanwhile, some other reactions read:

“She is so trashy,” a Reddit user said.

“Here comes the Avery Woods crying apology tour. She is the worst. The only thing about her that gives me peace is she consistently shows how sh**ty of a person she is all on her own,” a platform user said.

“This woman is so crass & raunchy. No class at all, I blocked her on TikTok months ago,” another netizen said.

Who is Avery Woods? More about the podcast host as comment draws backlash online

The 29-year-old initially rose to prominence online after discussing her work as an aesthetic injector. She frequently shared information on filler and other cosmetic enhancements on TikTok. After amassing a large following online when she shared details about her own breast augmentation journey, she went on to become a podcast host as well.

Although she is licensed to practice medicine, she has turned in her gloves to focus on her career as an influencer and her two children, whom she shares with her husband, David.

Avery Woods boasts a loyal following of over two million followers on TikTok, over 700,000 on Instagram, and more than 14,000 subscribers on YouTube.

In her apology video, Woods promised that she would learn and “do better” from now onwards. She also stated that the episode with Jowsey was scripted and that she should have “dimmed it down a bit” while discussing controversial topics.

Jowsey himself had not addressed the controversy at the time of writing this article.

